Will Nickerson of 7×7 Executive Transportation

Photos courtesy of Will Nickerson, 7×7 Executive Transportation

7×7 Executive Transportation has nearly a 5-star perfect rating at Yelp, and for good reason. At a time when personalized service is a rarity due to AI and other factors, this business that offers tailored ground transportation counters trends such as autonomous vehicles and slapdash rideshares in favor of ultimate comfort, convenience, security, and some of the most skilled drivers in the Bay Area. Here, Will Nickerson, who is the Director of Customer Success at 7×7, shares more.

GGBA: What is unique about 7×7 Executive Transportation, and what are the values of the business?

Will Nickerson: At 7×7 Executive Transportation, LLC, we provide a curated selection of boutique, customized transportation and concierge services tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our team takes pride in understanding and catering to each client’s individual preferences. If the trip or event requires arrangements outside of our listed offerings, we are up for the challenge of crafting the perfect solution. Whether it’s a seamless airport transfer or a coordinated fleet of 56-passenger coaches for a large corporate event, we have the expertise and resources to accommodate every request with precision and care.

Our 7 Core Company Values

1 – Customer-Centered Service: Always put our passengers first by anticipating their needs and personalizing every trip.

2 – Safety First: Maintain the highest safety standards using well-trained chauffeurs, and meticulously maintained vehicles.

3 – Professionalism: Deliver on our commitments with integrity, courtesy, discretion, reliability, and punctuality every time, without compromise.

4 – Excellence in Quality: Uphold top-tier service quality through clean, well-equipped vehicles and attentive chauffeurs.

5 – Sustainability: Where possible, adopt eco-friendly practices, from fuel-efficient vehicles to responsible operations.

6 – Teamwork, Respect & Inclusion: Value our team members and foster a positive, respectful, growth-oriented work culture that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion.

7 – Innovation: Embrace new technologies and processes to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

A Cadillac Lyriq that is in the fleet of 7×7 Executive Transportation

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence your business?

Will Nickerson: Coming out of the pandemic, we witnessed a sharp decline in customer service across the transportation industry—and beyond. Instead of accepting this as the new standard, we made a deliberate choice to raise the bar and redefine the experience. Inspired by world-class brands like The Ritz-Carlton and Disney, we built our model around the same principle that drives their success: creating unforgettable moments through exceptional service.

For us, it’s not just about getting you from point A to point B; it’s about delivering an experience that feels seamless, personalized, and memorable. This commitment to service excellence is what sets us apart, and it’s why our clients trust us time and again for their most important travel needs.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Will Nickerson: I joined just under a year ago, looking for the camaraderie and support of America’s first and largest LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, with its strong history of championing inclusivity and economic empowerment in the region. I wanted to contribute to GGBA’s advocacy for economic, social, and political change that benefits the LGBTQ+ business community.

GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?

Will Nickerson: Being a member has allowed me to tap into a powerful network, access resources to grow my business, and support equity and inclusion within a vibrant group of professionals.

GGBA: Do you go to the GGBA monthly Make Contact networking events? Have they benefited you and 7×7, and would you recommend them to others?

Will Nickerson: Whenever my schedule allows, I make it a priority to attend GGBA’s networking events. They provide invaluable opportunities to connect, learn, and find inspiration alongside the LGBTQ+ community and its allies of innovative startups and influential leaders.

GGBA: What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Will Nickerson: Use LGBTQ-specific business resources: organizations like the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA), and tap into their programs for guidance on marketing, finance, law, and more. Seek out grants and funding support with programs that provide grants for LGBTQ+ owned businesses. Get certified: Consider certification for your business from NGLCC (National LGBT Chamber of Commerce), which can open doors to supplier diversity programs and corporate contracts. Sharpen your sales and rejection skills. “No” is just the start of the journey toward the next “yes.” Persistence turns rejection into opportunity. Lastly, use your passion and skills to sculpt your future!

I truly believe San Francisco is experiencing a powerful comeback like we haven’t seen in years. Now is the time to take action and be part of the city’s exciting resurgence! https://www.7x7executive.com/

Published on August 28, 2025