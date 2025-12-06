Wishes From Political and Community Leaders on the World Tree of Hope

Photos courtesy of Rainbow World Fund

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

“My wish is to live in a society where marriage equality is a reality for all & where American families are treated with respect and dignity.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

“My wish is for a world where hope begets freedom … a world where opportunity is equaled by justice … a world where the health of our planet is considered as precious as the lives of our children.”

Former President Barack Obama

“A world for our children more just, more fair, and more kind than the one we know now.”

Primatologist Jane Goodall (1934–2025)

“As we look around the world today—at the conflicts, the destruction of the environment, the human and animal suffering—it almost seems absurd to say that my wish is for a more peaceful, healthier, and happier world. Yet this is the world we all yearn for. And I find that with the image of such a world in my mind and in my heart, it is easier to take action, every day, to move things in the right direction. Of course the road is long and full of disappointments, but still it gives me energy to keep going with that goal in sight. Without hope there is no hope. And so I dare to wish for a world in which people live in harmony with each other and with the natural world and all the wondrous animals with whom we share the planet.”

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

“I wish for a world where all people are treated with dignity, respect, and equality—no matter who you are or whom you love.”

Esmerelda Santiago, Author

“Mas tiempo con mejor salud.” (“More time with better health.”)

RuPaul, Entertainer

“Sweet love for all.”





Julie Newmar, Actress

“A most purrr … fect universe.”

Harvey Fierstein, Actor and Playwright

“I wish that everyone could awaken with a clear conscience, work for a better world, and go to bed with a full tummy excited to see what comes next in their lives.”

Activist and Author David Mixner (1946–2024)

“My wish is for full equality, safety, and happiness for LGBT citizens around the world.”

Tippi Hedren, Actress and Animal Rights Activist

“May our world be blessed with the meaning of a very beautiful Sanskrit word, a meeting place of peace and harmony for all beings, animal and human: Shambala!”

Veronika Klaus, Entertainer

“I wish, for a world, the sensation of comfort, caring, safety, and family that San Francisco gave to me for so many years.”

Danielle Steel, Author

“I wish that the children of the world no longer suffer disease, abuse, starvation, murder, rape, torture, jeopardy, and suffering of all kinds.”

Isabel Allende, Author

“I wish male fashion designers would be forced to wear the stuff they create for women, like stiletto heels. And that all politicians would have to live by the rules and laws they come up with for the rest of us. Like the ones on food stamps and minimum wage.”

Francis Moore Lappé, Author and Activist

“My fellow people of our troubled world, my wish for each of us is that we discover our power to create the world we want. Solutions are known. Our genius is proven. May we shed feelings of powerlessness and walk with bold humility, trusting our best selves as we join with others in common purpose. Hope is contagious.”

Neale Donald Walsch, Author

“May the world know we are all one!”

20,000 Wishes Take Flight on 20th World Tree of Hope

Published on December 4, 2025