Women’s Music Iconic Album Covers

For Women’s History Month 2023, the San Francisco Bay Times presents a selection of iconic album covers representing women’s music: music by, for, and about women. While the history of such music likely goes back thousands of years, to the origins of music itself, women’s music emerged as a distinct genre during the second-wave feminist movement of the 1960s–1970s. Often associated with lesbian feminism, it remains as diverse as the artists, producers, and others involved in its creation—not to mention the audiences who continue to support it.

Published on March 23, 2023