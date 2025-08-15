World’s Top Wildlife and Nature Photographers Are Selling Prints to Benefit Conservation International

Polar Bear Romance by Florian Ledoux

Prints for Wildlife, an acclaimed fundraising initiative that unites the world’s leading wildlife and nature photographers, will return on August 21, 2025, with “Edition Hope.”

Building on the success of previous editions, which have raised over $2.1 million for conservation since 2020, Edition Hope responds to a new, urgent threat: the global shift away from environmental protection. Conservation programs around the world are facing abrupt funding cuts and a possible future where nature is undervalued, threatening years of progress to protect biodiversity, ecosystems, and the communities that depend on them for their livelihoods.

In Her Shadow by Rachel Moore

“In 2025, the crisis isn’t a virus—it’s a withdrawal of critical funding for wildlife and conservation,” said Pie Aerts, one of the co-founders of Prints for Wildlife. “Prints for Wildlife is more than a fundraiser; it’s a platform for connection, consciousness, and hope in a time of crisis.”

“We’ve witnessed how art can spark action,” said Marion Payr, co-founder of Prints for Wildlife. “We know many people feel powerless in the face of these changes. But there is power in photography. There is power in community. And above all there is still hope.”

Family Gathering by Jie Fischer

One of the largest print sale fundraisers ever, this year’s collection will feature stunning, limited-edition prints donated by more than 200 renowned wildlife and nature photographers, including Joel Sartore, Suzi Eszterhas, Florian Ledoux, Michael Poliza, Gurcharan Roopra, Björn Persson, Vicki Jauron, and David Lloyd, along with new, emerging voices to expand the movement’s reach and foster greater inclusion.

The Leopard On The Snake by Thomas Weder

“We need to reestablish our frayed connection to nature in order to value and protect it. This is where imagery is so powerful,” said Conservation International CEO Dr. M. Sanjayan. “These stunning, unique prints from world-renowned and deeply committed photographers offer us a chance to bring nature into our homes, while contributing meaningfully to its protection for the benefit of all life on our planet.”

Each print is priced at $125 and all net proceeds (after printing and handling) will directly benefit Conservation International, a global nonprofit working to protect nature for the benefit of people and the planet.

The Sentinel by Stefan Christmann

Working in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, businesses, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to restore forests, protect oceans, conserve biodiversity, and secure sustainable livelihoods for communities living closest to nature. In the face of escalating climate change and biodiversity loss, its work is more vital than ever.

To learn more about Prints for Wildlife, follow the fundraiser on Instagram @printsforwildlife, sign up for the newsletter (https://www.printsforwildlife.org/) and visit the online shop on launch day, Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Natural Power by Bjorn Persson

Mittens by Denise Ippo

When Mammoths Ruled The Earth by George Dian Balan

Trunk Tangle by Mary Schrader

Blazing Through by Rahel Sachdev

Water Games by Vladimir Cech Jr.

Published on August 14, 2025