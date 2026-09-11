WWDD

By Joanie Juster—

Greetings from the great state of Alaska. I am writing this while gazing out my window at the magnificent, snow-capped Chugach Mountains, which are also reflected in the placid lake outside the house. The waning moon is rising over the lake, and every now and then I can hear a loon calling. The setting is peaceful and serene; balm for my soul.

I have traveled to this small town in Alaska so many times over the past 32 years that it has become my home-away-from-home. The work I do up here is integrally tied to the history and lore of this place. I share my work at the Alaska State Fair, which brings me into contact not only with the locals, but also with visitors from all over the country, and the world. And when I am up here, life takes on a different rhythm. This place is very different from life in San Francisco. Being here takes me outside my Bay Area bubble, and that is a very good thing. It is all too easy to get complacent when you are surrounded by people whose views and lifestyles are similar to your own. It becomes far too tempting to assume that everyone should think and vote like we do, or worse yet, to see those whose views are different as the “other.”

Over the past two weeks I have had many delightful, meaningful conversations with people whose views may be very different from those of my usual social circle. We have found common ground on many things, and learned to enjoy and respect each other. This place reminds me to open my mind and my heart, and look for ways to connect with people on a human level—which brings me to Dolly Parton.

The news of Dolly Parton’s passing hit while I was here in Alaska, far away from home. I will admit that I wasn’t very conversant with her life and career before she died, but I’ve been making up for lost time ever since. Her musical genius speaks for itself; the world will be singing her songs for many years to come. But what struck me in interview after interview, performance after performance, was her innate kindness. And by that I don’t mean her legendary philanthropy; the woman took generosity to a whole new level. No, I mean her kind spirit. She seemed to treat everyone with genuine kindness and respect, acknowledging the humanity in everyone. In a world where, too often, we hold each other to a litmus test of our political beliefs before we decide to trust one another, Dolly opened her heart and made everyone feel welcomed and valued.

In these times when we are so highly polarized, retreating into our own increasingly narrow silos, I hope more of us will pause before judging others, and ask: WWDD: What Would Dolly Do?

Elections Are Coming: More Ways to Help

As promised in our last edition, here are more organizations that would welcome your donations, your volunteer hours, or both to help make sure every eligible voter can vote in the upcoming midterm elections:

Common Cause has been leading the fight for fair elections for over 56 years. They are a leader in fighting for democracy at the local, state, and national level. https://tinyurl.com/CCause56

States Win (formerly known as Sister District) has proven to be very effective at flipping state chambers. They are a grassroots organization that works hard to shift the balance of power, one state legislature at a time. https://tinyurl.com/StatesWin26

All In To Vote provides important resources for trans voters, including state-by-state info, and links to organizations that can help with ID issues. They offer solid, practical info for folks who may need assistance accessing their right to vote. https://tinyurl.com/AllIn2Vote

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

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Published on September 10, 2026