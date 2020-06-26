AIDS/LifeCycle and 16th Annual Queer Women of Color Film Festival

AIDS/LifeCycle @ Home 2020

Photos by Paul Margolis–

In lieu of the annual AIDS/LifeCycle, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization for 2020 held an @ Home event from May 31 to June 6. The “Ride Love Live Experience” allowed participants to exercise at home while viewing live footage as well as photos and videos from past memorable events.

The fun week included Daily Spins, a Roadside Minnie Band Performance, Dance Parties, Home Workouts, a virtual Candlelight Vigil, and much more. A sneak peek for 2021 was also included in the virtual Closing Ceremony. AIDS/LifeCycle reports that $8,134,375 has been raised to help provide critically needed funds for HIV/AIDS-related services. For more information: https://www.aidslifecycle.org/































16th Annual Queer Women of Color Film Festival

Photos by Paul Margolis

More than thirty new films were introduced during the first ever online Queer Women of Color Film Festival, held June 12–14. The16th anniversary focus was “Safe Space/No Place: LBTQ People of Color,” which expanded discussions about the meaning of safety for LBTQ+ people of color, both outside on the streets and inside homes typically thought of as safe.

Although virtual this year, the Festival still allowed friends and family members to watch films, build community, and to participate in deep, lasting social change. https://qwocmap.org/festival/

























Published on June 25, 2020