Bernie Sanders Suspends Presidential Campaign, Paves Way for Biden

Senator Bernie Sanders on April 8 ended his bid for the presidency, with former Vice President Joe Biden now the clear Democratic front-runner in the race. After a conference call with his team and supporters, Sanders made the announcement. Via livestream he said, in part: “I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful, and so today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign.” He added that he desired to be conveying “better news” to his supporters, but “I think you know the truth.”

“We are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden,” he continued, “and the path to victory is virtually impossible. He called Biden “a very decent man who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward.”

Sanders also said that the decision to suspend his campaign was “difficult and painful.” MSNBC shared his words at YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bviGo6eOYQw

Biden subsequently published a statement on Medium. It begins:

“Today, Senator Sanders announced he was suspending his campaign. Bernie has put his heart and soul into not only running for President, but for the causes and issues he has been dedicated to his whole life. So, I know how hard a decision this was for him to make—and how hard it is for the millions of his supporters—especially younger voters—who have been inspired and energized and brought into politics by the progressive agenda he has championed. Bernie has done something rare in politics. He hasn’t just run a political campaign; he’s created a movement. And make no mistake about it, I believe it’s a movement that is as powerful today as it was yesterday. That’s a good thing for our nation and our future.”

To read Biden’s statement in full: https://bit.ly/3aTQTub

Published on April 9, 2020