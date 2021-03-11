Castro Farmers’ Market Re-opens on March 17!

By Debra Morris–

The Castro Farmers’ Market is back for the season! Stop by and pick up your greens on March 17—St. Patrick’s Day!—and welcome all your favorite farmers and other purveyors of fine foods and products. The market, located on Noe Street between Market and Beaver, will be open every Wednesday from 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm with the first hour for seniors and those most at risk for coronavirus, and will run through November 17.

Allen Moy, Executive Director of Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association (PCFMA), says, “This farmers’ market is here for the community, a place where you can get outside and see your neighbors in a safe environment, select great produce, and help farmers at the same time.”

More than two dozen California farmers and other local food producers are expected to sell their products in the market on opening day. Mia Simmans, Manager of the Castro Farmers’ Market, said, “We are very much looking forward to kicking off the season. We have a terrific selection of California produce to keep you healthy this year.” The Castro Farmers’ Market will observe all pandemic safety guidelines, such as mask requirements, social distancing, and controlled access to the market, until further notice.

The quality and freshness you’ll find at the Castro Farmers’ Market cannot be surpassed. The farms are local and the produce is picked and delivered to the market as soon as possible after harvest. Plus, you’re helping small farms keep farming.

You’ll find Fifth Crow Farm out of Pescadero with a new crop of spring artichokes, Brussels sprouts, and root vegetables. Home Maid Ravioli will have wonderful Italian olives, sauces, and ravioli. BerryLicious will be there with abundant strawberries. Also don’t miss Shelly’s Farm with fresh eggs, and Feel Good Bakery with yummy baked goods. There are many more of your favorite producers and gourmet food vendors that will be there throughout the season.

The market, which is sponsored by the Castro Merchants, provides Castro residents a convenient way to support local California farmers, and access to the constantly changing variety of fresh seasonal produce. In addition, the market will feature locally-grown orchids, locally-caught fresh seafood, and locally-made baked goods. Come join us for the return of your neighborhood farmers’ market with the best produce around!

Strawberry Salad

1 bunch rainbow chard

1 pint strawberries

Dressing:

1/2 cup strawberries

2 tablespoons strawberry jam

2 tablespoon olive oil (use less oil to start with and add more if the mix seems too chunky)

1 tablespoon dried thyme

Few fresh basil leaves

2 tablespoon vinegar



Chop up chard. (Please eat the stems! They’re not only pretty but yummy.) Slice strawberries. Blend or use a food processor to mix dressing ingredients until desired consistency. Drizzle dressing over salad and serve.

Debra Morris is a spokesperson for the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association (PCFMA). Check out the PCFMA website for recipes, information about farmers’ markets throughout the region and for much more: https://www.pcfma.org/

Published on March 11, 2021