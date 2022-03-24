Cocktails With Heather: Dragonberry & Ginger Ale

By Heather Freyer–

Bacardí Dragonberry Flavored Rum captures the exotic taste of ripe dragon fruit, which comes from a cactus native to Mexico, Central, and South America. Its mildly sweet flavor is reminiscent of a blend of kiwi and pear. The Rum also has a hint of strawberry, making it a delicious sipper all on its own. Mix it with ginger ale and lime, however, and you will have a cocktail worthy of a vacation in tropical paradise.

Dragonberry & Ginger Ale

1 1/2 ounces Bacardí Dragonberry Flavored Rum

3 ounces ginger ale

lime wedge for garnish

Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Pour in the Bacardí Dragonberry Flavored Rum followed by the ginger ale. Stir gently. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Heather Freyer is a beverage expert who is the Vice President and General Manager for Open West States at Bacardí USA. Previously she was with Trinchero Wine Estates, Castle Rock Winery, Cost Plus World Market, and more.

Published on March 24, 2022