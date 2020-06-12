Day 6 of Protests Following the Death of George Floyd

Photos by Joanie Juster–

Wednesday, June 3, will long be remembered by the thousands who took to the streets in Bay Area cities to protest police brutality, to honor George Floyd and other victims of injustice, and to support Black Lives Matter. Protests, rallies, and related events also took place on and around this time in every U.S. state and in numerous countries worldwide. Many are yet to come.



Here in San Francisco, a student-led protest was kicked off by Aztec dancers outside Mission High School. The large crowd spilled over into Dolores Park and surrounding streets. Protesters proceeded in multiple directions, with a large number heading on 18th for a right turn on Castro Street and then across Market. Others moved directly toward SF City Hall.



Another group proceeded from Dolores Park to the Mission Police Station at Valencia and 17th, where they were met by officers outside the building. Some of the officers “took a knee,” signaling solidarity with protestors and the movement strengthened by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The gesture also recalled the horrific manner in which Floyd died.

Other protestors marched to the Hall of Justice where a large group gathered and a flag was burned. Many there held up their cellphone lights in silence outside the heavily guarded building. Primarily peaceful, the protests continued through the evening with some extending their time in the streets well beyond when the City’s 8 pm curfew went into effect. Protests in the Bay Area of varying sizes also took place in Oakland, San Jose, Richmond, San Mateo, and more.

https://blacklivesmatter.com/

Published on June 11, 2020