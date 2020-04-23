Democratic Party Unity Is Antidote to the Trump Virus

By Andrea Shorter–

vi-rus:

a submicroscopic infectious agent that replicates only inside the living cells of an organism.Viruses can infect all types of life forms, from animals and plants to microorganisms, including bacteria and archaea;

a piece of code that is capable of copying itself and typically has a detrimental effect, such as corrupting the system or destroying data;

something that poisons the mind or soul.

path-o-gen:

a specific causative agent (such as a bacterium or virus) of disease.

Donald Trump’s ego is virus. It is pathogen, poison, deadly contagion.

Donald Trump’s ego is virus. It is locusts, boils, plague.

People are sick, dying, and dead because of Donald Trump’s ego.

Like any virus, it does not necessarily seek to evolve for betterment. No, it remains insatiable and singular in its purpose: survive.

Be the fittest or do not provide presidential leadership; by any means necessary, survive. No matter the cost or consequence to other living forms along its path of destruction, survive.

This ego-driven Trump virus is blinding, sees what it wants, when it wants, and how it wants to see things as real, imaginary, or threats to survival. Victim, vessel, victor, donning whichever mask it must in the moment to survive.

People are needlessly sick, near death, and dead because of Donald Trump’s ego. The blind loyalty and culpability it relentlessly demands is scourge, and affliction. It consumes, and corrupts those so willingly to be infected by it, to cater to it, feed off it, and to revere it as sycophantic, parasitic, symbiotic hosts it needs to survive. His survival is their survival.

Donald Trump’s ego is its own pandemic. It is nearly as dangerous an enemy to humankind as the actual epidemiological threat presented by COVID-19, which should unite us all in unshakeable determination to defeat.

We must, once and for all, wash our hands of President Donald Trump and his menacing ego. Let us please rise up and liberate ourselves from all forms of existential, geopolitical, material, and biological threats to the living presented by this vicious, venomous Trump virus.

While watching the numbers tick up daily of those gripped by or lost to COVID-19, keep a close eye on the countdown of less than 190 days from officially ridding the Trump virus on November 3, 2020.

There is no time to waste to unite the Democratic party, independents, and regretful Republican tribes to collectively evolve as the mightiest disinfectant, antidote, vaccine, and eradicator that wipes out the fatally dangerous Trump virus.

There is no going back to what was once “normal”; we can and will adapt, adjust. Four more years of Donald Trump and his ego will be the living end of us for sure. The sooner we elect to distance ourselves of this grim reaper, the better. Too many lives have been lost to the Trump virus, and for the foreseeable future, potentially many more remain needlessly at stake.

Andrea Shorter is a Commissioner and the former President of the historic San Francisco Commission on the Status of Women. She is a longtime advocate for criminal and juvenile justice reform, voter rights and marriage equality. A Co-Founder of the Bayard Rustin LGBT Coalition, she was a 2009 David Bohnett LGBT Leadership Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Published on April 23, 2020