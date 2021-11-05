Donna’s Chronicles, “In keeping with the descriptions…”

By Donna Sachet–

In keeping with the descriptions in our most recent columns, San Francisco seems to be noticeably emerging from the long winter of this pandemic, as fears and precautions are beginning to melt away and socially minded people anxiously return to public events. COVID is by no means a thing of the past, but with proper planning and guided by sensible, healthy adjustments, we can see a brighter future on the horizon.

Another successful Divas & Drinks filled The Academy on October 21 with convivial conversation, shared priorities, and healthy networking. DJ Rockaway rejoined us, as did the Bacardi team, led by Heather Freyer, offering specialty drinks. Being so close to Halloween, it was only logical to have a costume parade to kick the night off, led by yours truly in a gold recreation of the Egyptian beauty Cleopatra.Other costumes referenced super-heroines, horror film characters, or less definable personalities, but the coup d’etat was an entrance from the Village People, as YMCA blasted over the sound system, featuring Bay Times columnist Lou Fisher and her partner Amy Myers.Lou was then surprised by a birthday celebration, complete with a cake bearing her likeness, gifts from sponsors of the night, and the birthday song, led by Amy. When your life is as public as Lou’s, it is hard to keep such things a surprise, but this was a complete success.

Name That Tune followed, pitting returning champion Team Dykes on Bikesâ against the colorful Team Village People, who emerged victorious. Meanwhile, guests enjoyed food provided by KASA Indian Food, Nosh’s Dirty Popcorn, Kokak Chocolates, and Olive This, Olive That. Nanoshka Johnson of Nosh’s Dirty Popcorn, a local entrepreneur and creator of several successful businesses, shared a few words about women-owned businesses and networking at The Academy. Always looking for new faces in the crowd, we noticed SF Pride’s Board Vice-President Nguyen Pham and Lisa Williams and returning fans of Divas & Drinks Jimmy Consos of Grubstake (recently approved for its remodeling and high-rise of housing) and Gary Virginia (instrumental in gaining that approval from the Board of Supervisors). The most anticipated moment of the evening came when the winning raffle ticket holder won two seats for Wanda Sykes at Nob Hill Masonic Center the next night. This event fell right in the middle of troubling weather reports and with the outdoor patio area being so popular for these gatherings, there was some concern that attendance would be light, but true to form, San Francisco rose above those concerns and once again filled The Academy. Look for Divas & Drinks to return in January with a very special theme and recognizable guest of honor!

After a short break, the Bearrison Street Fair returned on Saturday, October 23, to the delight of the Bear Community and their many admirers. We co-emceed a portion of the afternoon’s entertainment on the main stage with Mark Paladini,introducing Probe 7, lively performers from Oasis,and crowd-favorite and headliner Big Dipper. Rarely have we seen an audience wait so patiently and rush to the stage so enthusiastically as when Big Dipper delivered his set, joined by local bear enthusiasts in self-affirming dance routines. The phrase in his bio that will stick with us is “thick boy confidence,” asserting a powerfully inclusive message with wit and wisdom. Kudos to the organizers and many volunteers who made sure that Bearrison Street Fair returned to the San Francisco calendar, especially Prince Wolf who ran a seamless, professional stage, making everyone feel valued and appreciated.

October 28 was LGBTQ+ Night at Chase Center with the Golden State Warriors! Over 18,000 fans streamed into the arena to celebrate the return to active play for this championship team and to recognize the growing relationship between our community and professional sports. On the court, in addition to a nail-biting game, HomoPhonics, a small ensemble of the SF Gay Men’s Chorus, sang the National Anthem with rich harmony and beautiful phrasing, CHEER SF displayed amazing acrobatic routines and boundless energy, and various leaders of our community were present, including Aria Sa’id and Clair Farley. Off the court, we joined Gary Virginia, Wanda Whitaker, and Rusty Best in one of the luxury suites for a first-hand and first-time experience that can’t be beat. Thanks to the generosity of a dear friend, we were treated to a full bar, hot and cold food, and spacious living room setting in which to relax between moments on the court. Late in the game, we were delighted to welcome Alysha Lofton, Group Sales Account Executive for the Warriors, to our little oasis. She and the entire Warriors operation are anxious to build more bridges with the LGBTQ+ Community, so watch the Bay Times for upcoming opportunities.

Finally, we took a rare trip out of our beloved San Francisco to visit a place that has become practically a second home for us: Santa Barbara. It has little to do with the “other” royalty residing there, nor the proximity of Oprah Winfrey, but rather the invitation, hospitality, and friendship of Erik Nickel & Michael Loftis, two of the sweetest and most fun-loving people on the planet. They hosted an elaborate Halloween party at their home where costumes were de rigueur and the thematic décor was le meilleur des meilleurs. Orange pumpkins abounded, creeping fog entranced, and a mystic mushroom garden glowed in black light, as a juggler and contortionist astounded guests and a mermaid swam languorously in the pool. The science fiction and fantasy theme called for eeriely glowing fixtures and pulsating galactic lights, jettisoning the house into a fantastical future. Even we followed the theme, forsaking our signature red for neon green! Delicious bountiful food and plentiful wine and cocktails, creatively presented, completed the picture. We hear that San Francisco enjoyed a revival of sorts for Halloween, but we know for sure that there was at least one party in Santa Barbara that did it right!

Upcoming events, as our readers will see from the accompanying calendar, promise a busy November and December, so get that vaccine, take that booster, and get social again! Top of the list, with all modesty, is the return of a live and in-person Songs of the Season, Tuesday & Wednesday, December 14 & 15, at Feinstein’s at Hotel Nikko. As you’ll undoubtedly remember, our annual cabaret fundraiser came to a close after 25 years, but with the expert production skills and professional connections of Brian Kent, it lives on, continuing to raise money for PRC and to bring the magic of holiday music to San Francisco. Watch this column for upcoming details and contact this columnist for sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales. After this long and despondent pandemic, Donna Sachet’s Songs of the Season presented by Brian Kent is just what we need.

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Calendar a/la Sachet

Friday, November 5

Mighty Real, PRC’s annual gala

Live & In-Person

Awards to Joel Grey, Honey Mahogany, Bare Chest Calendar, & Tito’s

Food, drink, formal presentation

Four Seasons Hotel, 757 Market Street

6 pm

$100 & up

www.prcsf.org

Wednesday, November 10

Harry Denton Celebration of Life

For friends of the legendary SF host

Harry’s Bar, 2020 Fillmore Street

5 pm

Friday, November 12

2021 Legends Awards

Honoring Tim Seelig of the SF Gay Men’s Chorus

Awards to Tita Aida, Leo Herrrera, Scott Peterson

Music by the Oakland Interfaith Choir, Melanie DeMore

Hosted by Sister Roma, Liam Mayclem & Donna Sachet

Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market Street

6 pm – Reception at The Academy

7:30 pm – Awards Ceremony at the Swedish American Hall

$40–$80

www.academy-sf.com

Sunday, November 14

Michael Pagan Celebration of Life

Informal gathering of friends

Donations to Openhouse

Harris’ Restaurant, 2100 Van Ness Avenue

11 am–3 pm

Monday, November 29

Castro Holiday Tree Lighting

Hosted by Donna Sachet

Music, elected officials, & community

Bank of America, Castro Location

6 pm

Free!

Thursday, December 2

Drag Queens on Ice

Union Square Holiday Ice Rink

Top drag queens take to the ice

8 pm

Free!

Monday, December 6

Tree of Hope Lighting

Rainbow World Fund

Origami decorated holiday tree

Grace Cathedral, 1100 California Street

7 pm

Free!

www.rainbowfund.org

Sunday, December 12

Birthday Cabaret & Celebration

Celebrating José Sarria, hosted by Emperor XLVIII, A.N., William Bulkley

Emceed by Imperial Crown Princess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy

Martuni’s, 4 Valencia Street

4–6 pm

Tuesday and Wednesday, December 14 & 15

Donna Sachet’s Songs of the Season

Presented by Brian Kent

Holiday Cabaret benefits PRC

Feinstein’s at Hotel Nikko, 222 Mason Street

8 pm

$25 & up

www.prcsf.org

Published on November 4, 2021