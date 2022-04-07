Donna’s Chronicles, “Many thanks to all those who attended the latest Divas & Drinks…”

By Donna Sachet–

Many thanks to all those who attended the latest Divas & Drinks at The Academy, where your generosity helped us to raise nearly $10,000 for Ukrainian humanitarian relief. Partnering with the Rainbow World Fund, led by Jeff Cotter, we heard from Ukrainian Americans Leo Volobrynskyy and Polina Krasnova, to raise money for three different humanitarian organizations in Ukraine. Raffle tickets sold briskly, surprise Easter eggs containing mystery prizes also sold, Leandro Gonzales offered a generous contribution, and a lively auction conducted by Gary Virginia generated enthusiastic bids. Thanks to an anonymous supporter, all the money raised that night up to $5000 was matched. In other words, everything coalesced into a beautiful fundraiser. And even with all that happening, we once again partnered with Bacardi beverages, DJ Rockaway, Olivia Travel, and Extreme Pizza and managed to continue the Name That Tune game with a new champion, Golden Gate Business Association. Don’t miss the next Divas & Drinks on Thursday, April 28, when we’ll celebrate a couple of April birthday personalities!

The Service of Remembrance and Celebration of Life for Charlotte Mailliard Shultz at Grace Cathedral last week was the most beautiful event of its kind we have ever witnessed. As Chief of Protocol for the City of San Francisco for over four decades and a die-hard supporter of this place we call home, Charlotte not only leaves her mark with perfectly produced large memorable events, but also obviously indelibly touched many individuals with her warmth and humor. The steps leading up to the Cathedral were carpeted in her favorite shade of yellow and alphabetically labeled tables were fully staffed to assure a quick health check-in. Each attendee was presented with a tiny yellow rose enamel pin, a nod to Charlotte’s home State of Texas. Inside the grand structure, the first thing that hit us was a plethora of yellow roses, gathered by Stanlee Gatti in huge arrangements in ceremonial vases and decorating the ends of each pew. If there was another yellow rose anywhere in the State of California, we would be surprised. The crowd was substantial in number and significant in specifics, including a governor, several mayors, and numerous other elected officials.

The formal program, overseen by the Right Rev. Dr. Marc Handley Andrus, Bishop of California, theVery Reverend Malcolm Clemens Young, Thd., Dean of Grace Cathedral, and the Right Rev. William E. Swing, Seventh Bishop of California, was full of gorgeous music, performed by the Grace Cathedral Choir of Men and Boys, Boz Scaggs, Frederica von Stade, Caitlin McGinty Beanan, members of the SF Symphony, and others. Each speaker shared very personal memories of their friend, touches of humor, and painful loss. They included Mayors London Breed and Willie Brown and by audio projection, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and Former First Lady of California Maria Shriver. Not surprisingly, Mayor Brown amused the attendees most effectively with remarks about how Charlotte had planned the entire event and humorous references to her unrelenting spirit. The printed program also included written tributes by Thomas E. Horn, President of the Board of Trustees of then SF War Memorial & Performing Arts Center, Matthew Shilvock, General Director of the SF Opera, Thomas P. Campbell, Director and CEO of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, and Charlotte’s dear friend and Producer of Beach Blanket Babylon, Jo Shuman Silver.

After the ceremony, the crowd was ushered into the adjacent courtyard where bounteous food and drink were offered while a live musical ensemble performed. We were fortunate to chat briefly with Governor Gavin Newsom, City Treasurer José Cisneros, Willie Brown, Tom Horn, Dede Wilsey, David Perry & Alfredo Casuso, Michael Micael, Mathew Goudeau, Tony Bravo, Neil Figurelli, Lynne Winslow, and others. Each of them shared special memories of Charlotte as hundreds of people were briefly united in grief and affection. Our paths crossed periodically, ever more frequently in the past few years, and she showed us nothing but warmth and kindness. Regular readers of this column will remember the story of our visit to her legendary penthouse on Nob Hill and what a gracious hostess she was. If ever there were a perfect send-off for an irreplaceable San Franciscan, this was it.

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

