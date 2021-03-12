Donna’s Chronicles, ” When the story of the COVID pandemic is written…”

By Donna Sachet–

When the story of the COVID pandemic is written, we are confident that an entire chapter will be dedicated to the evolution of masks and other face-coverings. We in California, and especially in San Francisco, confronted the challenge of covering our faces to help prevent the spread of the virus early on and our personal collection of masks tells the story of our own journey.

In March of 2020, we cooperated with Mayor London Breed’s precautions first by utilizing scarves, which were still in use as cool weather persisted. How hard was it to wrap a piece of fabric a bit higher on the face, effectively blocking any exchange of virus-carrying fluids? We even rediscovered some neglected luxurious pashminas in the back of the closet and met COVID with style and comfort. As this unexpected and undefined flu quickly escalated to an epidemic and then a pandemic, we realized that some research and investment in face masks was necessary.

As the International LGBT Brand Ambassador for Stoli vodka, Patrik Gallineaux had invited us to join him in Key West the year before for the Bartender Contest where we were introduced to the marvelous drag queen Sushi who ushers in the New Year by descending from a balcony in a colossal high heel; think Times Square’s mirrored ball, but more fabulous! He mentioned that Sushi was meeting the coming COVID crisis by making and selling masks made of colorful scraps of cotton fabric. Well, if we had to wear a mask, why not one created by a fellow drag queen? We ordered our first three masks and they were delivered within a couple of weeks. Their simple pleated design, white elastic bands, and bold prints were exactly what we needed.

Soon we discovered that a good friend of ours, Cockatielia, had worked out a deal to take over the ground floor space below the restaurant Poesia in the Castro to construct and sell masks. Anyone who knows her knows that Cockatielia has created fantastic costumes for many in the Imperial Court and they flocked to The Mask Shop, knowing that these would be creative, eye-catching, and very Gay masks. Within weeks, two sewing machines became eight, the design assortment multiplied, friends joined the team, and appointments for fittings became essential. These masks involved personal measurements and optional wires to assure the best fit. In the absence of sanctioned public gatherings, The Mask Shop became a community gathering place and a social outlet for many. We continue to wear our first rainbow mask and bring out the gold, silver, or red sequin one for special occasions.

In April, State Senator Scott Wiener hosted Masks Are Fierce, an online event where the public was invited to submit creative mask designs to be judged by Sister Roma, BeBe Sweetbriar, Peaches Christ, and this humble columnist. The competition was lively and we demonstrated that, even in such serious times, San Francisco knows how to have a good time while taking appropriate precautions. Soon, masks began to appear on public statues, like Abraham Lincoln in front of City Hall and on the Burning Man installation in Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley. Colorful posters created by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence encouraged mask use with photos of elaborately made-up sisters with mouths and noses covered. Let’s get through this together!

As spring came to a close and the pandemic continued, several organizations began to promote their own logoed masks, including the Imperial Court. The first displayed the seal of the Imperial Court of San Francisco on a field of black with a quote from founder José Sarria: “United we stand; divided they catch us one by one.” Later, they added another design with José’s famous lyrics: “God save us nelly queens!” We wear these proudly in memory of that pioneer and in support of this organization.

It was about that time that we remember seeing a post by San Francisco emigree to Japan Jason Brock, television’s X-Factor finalist, frequent Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation guest, talented singer, and good friend. He was comparing the responses to the call for face masks in the United States and Japan, where facial coverings especially in crowded cities have long been a habit. That video stuck in our head as various states here handed down different and conflicting directives and photographs of crowds of unmasked people appeared on the nightly news. We remember frequently reflecting on the numerous national leaders featured on television who were making no effort to wear masks, including our own president. If a drag queen in San Francisco could find a way to cooperate with established scientific precautions, why couldn’t they? But what could we expect from a president who glibly removed his eye protection on the balcony of the White House and gazed directly at a solar eclipse?

Were California and San Francisco being too cautious? For us, the simple act of wearing a mask became routine. We purchased a few more utilitarian masks and stuffed them in a drawer by the front door and into the pockets of jackets. Frequent updates from Governor Gavin Newsom made us proud to live in a place that was responding responsibly and aggressively.

As summer arrived with no relief from the pandemic in sight, we met the sad news of a suspended Pride Celebration with shock. Some events proceeded virtually, like Pride Brunch benefiting PRC, but Patrick Carney found a way to install his Pink Triangle atop Twin Peaks, partnering with Illuminate and working with San Francisco’s Mayor and Mayor Libby Schaaf in an Olympic style passing of a pink torch across the bay and up to the display for a ceremonial lighting. We were proud to carry that torch part of the way with Gary Virginia wearing customized black face masks emblazoned with a pink triangle, a tangible memento of a significant event.

As summer dragged into fall, our mask collection continued to grow, even to include a clear plexi full face mask, purchased in order to do drag more comfortably. Although these occasions had become far less frequent, the smearing of lips and erosion of make-up, not to mention the frustration of not being able to display the result of hours of preparation, quickly grew tiresome. Personally, we can’t recommend the plexi mask, which we found uncomfortable, confining, and prone to fogging, despite advertising to the contrary. We experimented with doing a full face minus the lips so that festive masks wouldn’t cause damage and met with limited success. Kudos to the drag queens who continued to perform at outdoor venues, on pavement, in full face!

Through the end of the year, we picked up additional masks, some related to the November election, some more medical looking from our first tests for the virus, some gifts from other concerned mask-wearing friends, and one reflecting the logo of The Academy where we co-hosted with Liam Mayclem the induction of Juanita MORE! into the Legends Archive. Our collection of masks reflects nearly a year of facing the reality of this pandemic, joining the fight to stem its spread, and proudly doing our part as a responsible San Franciscan.

When the COVID story is written, as it will be by many different people, wearing a face covering must be featured prominently. And if we dare to write such a book, our drawer and pockets of masks will remind us of people and events along the way. Whether we eventually dispose of masks, even with ceremonial bonfires as in Boise, Idaho, they tell the tale of an emergency that demanded action. How we responded to that emergency, how we adopted such an easy and mundane habit as wearing a mask, and how we groused endlessly or simply took it all with a sense of humor and creativity, will say much of who we were.

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Published on March 11, 2021