Famous and Notable LGBTQ Black Americans

For Black History Month, GLAAD created the following list of well-known LGBTQ Black Americans—past and present. The already impressive list continues to grow and many more names could be added to it, including those of Bay Area community leaders such as Ken Jones, Melanie DeMore, Honey Mahogany, Dr. Tyler TerMeer (see interview in our prior issue), San Francisco Bay Times columnists Andrea Shorter and Derek Barnes, former Bay Times columnist Brett Andrews, Carolyn Wysinger, and numerous others.

Alice Walker: author, poet, and advocate

Alvin Ailey: choreographer and advocate

André Leon Talley: editor-at-large for Vogue magazine

Angela Davis: political advocate, scholar, and author

Audre Lorde: author and advocate

Azealia Banks: musician

Bayard Rustin: chief organizer of the 1963 March on Washington, advisor to Martin Luther King Jr.

Bessie Smith: blues singer

Bill T. Jones: artistic director, choreographer, and dancer

Countee Cullen: poet

Darryl Stevens: actor

Don Lemon: reporter for CNN and news anchor

Doug Spearman: actor

E. Denise Simmons: mayor of Cambridge, Massachusetts, during the 2008–2009 term, first openly lesbian African American mayor in the U.S.

E. Lyn Harris: author

Emil Wilbekin: former openly gay editor-in-chief of Vibe Magazine, managing editor at Essence

Felicia “Snoop” Pearson: actress

Frenchie Davis: musician

Frank Ocean: musician

Glen Burke: Major League Baseball player

Isis King: America’s Next Top Model contestant

James Baldwin: author

Janet Mock: activist, author

Jasika Nicole: actress

Jean-Michel Basquiat: artist

John Amaechi: NBA player

Josephine Baker: dancer, singer, and actress

June Jordan: author

Kevin Aviance: female impressionist and entertainer

Kylar Broadus, lawyer, first trans-identified person to testify before Congress

LZ Granderson: ESPN columnist

Langston Hughes: poet and social advocate

Laverne Cox: actress, producer, and transgender advocate

Lee Daniels: film producer and director

Linda Villaros: author, journalist, and public speaker

Ma Rainey: blues singer

Maurice Jamal: filmmaker and director

Meshell Ndegeocello: singer

Paris Barclay: television director and producer

Patrik-Ian Polk: director, producer, screenwriter, singer, and actor

Roy Simmons: NFL player

RuPaul: actor, drag queen, and singer-songwriter

Sheryl Swoopes: WNBA player

Stacy Ann Chin: author and poet

Tracy Chapman: singer

Wade Davis, NFL player

Wanda Sykes: actress and comedian

Published on February 10, 2022