    Famous and Notable LGBTQ Black Americans

    For Black History Month, GLAAD created the following list of well-known LGBTQ Black Americans—past and present. The already impressive list continues to grow and many more names could be added to it, including those of Bay Area community leaders such as Ken Jones, Melanie DeMore, Honey Mahogany, Dr. Tyler TerMeer (see interview in our prior issue), San Francisco Bay Times columnists Andrea Shorter and Derek Barnes, former Bay Times columnist Brett Andrews, Carolyn Wysinger, and numerous others.

    Alice Walker: author, poet, and advocate
    Alvin Ailey: choreographer and advocate
    André Leon Talley: editor-at-large for Vogue magazine
    Angela Davis: political advocate, scholar, and author
    Audre Lorde: author and advocate
    Azealia Banks: musician
    Bayard Rustin: chief organizer of the 1963 March on Washington, advisor to Martin Luther King Jr.
    Bessie Smith: blues singer
    Bill T. Jones: artistic director, choreographer, and dancer
    Countee Cullen: poet
    Darryl Stevens: actor
    Don Lemon: reporter for CNN and news anchor
    Doug Spearman: actor
    E. Denise Simmons: mayor of Cambridge, Massachusetts, during the 2008–2009 term, first openly lesbian African American mayor in the U.S.
    E. Lyn Harris: author
    Emil Wilbekin: former openly gay editor-in-chief of Vibe Magazine, managing editor at Essence
    Felicia “Snoop” Pearson: actress
    Frenchie Davis: musician
    Frank Ocean: musician
    Glen Burke: Major League Baseball player
    Isis King: America’s Next Top Model contestant
    James Baldwin: author
    Janet Mock: activist, author
    Jasika Nicole: actress
    Jean-Michel Basquiat: artist
    John Amaechi: NBA player
    Josephine Baker: dancer, singer, and actress
    June Jordan: author
    Kevin Aviance: female impressionist and entertainer
    Kylar Broadus, lawyer, first trans-identified person to testify before Congress 
    LZ Granderson: ESPN columnist
    Langston Hughes: poet and social advocate
    Laverne Cox: actress, producer, and transgender advocate
    Lee Daniels: film producer and director
    Linda Villaros: author, journalist, and public speaker
    Ma Rainey: blues singer
    Maurice Jamal: filmmaker and director
    Meshell Ndegeocello: singer
    Paris Barclay: television director and producer
    Patrik-Ian Polk: director, producer, screenwriter, singer, and actor
    Roy Simmons: NFL player
    RuPaul: actor, drag queen, and singer-songwriter
    Sheryl Swoopes: WNBA player
    Stacy Ann Chin: author and poet
    Tracy Chapman: singer
    Wade Davis, NFL player
    Wanda Sykes: actress and comedian

    Published on February 10, 2022