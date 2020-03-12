Former San Francisco Bay Times Columnists on Track to Win DCCC Seats

Three former San Francisco Bay Times columnists appear to be among the victors in the recent District 17 race for 14 open seats on San Francisco’s Democratic County Central Committee (DCCC). This Committee is the governing body of the local Democratic Party. It is comprised of local Democrats elected by voters in each Assembly District, as well as partisan-level Democratic elected officials and nominees who serve as Ex Officio Officers.

Former Bay Times columnists David Campos, Peter Gallotta, and Rafael Mandelman all appear to have won their races as of this writing. The top 14 for District 17 now also include Jane Kim, John Avalos, Hillary Ronen, Matt Haney, Frances Hsieh, Honey Mahogany, Anabell Ibáñez, Shanell Williams, Bevan Dufty, Gloria Berry, and Nancy Tung.

Congratulations to all of the candidates who ran in this highly competitive and crowded race.

