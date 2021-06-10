GGBA Member Spotlight: Scott Gatz of Q.Digital, Inc.

For Pride we are proud to highlight Scott Gatz of Q.Digital, whose brands include Queerty, GayCities, LGBTQ Nation, and INTO. The company has been a trusted voice for the LGBTQ community for over a decade.

GGBA: Please tell us more about Q.Digital.

Scott Gatz: Q.Digital is the nation’s largest LGBTQ media company with a reach of over 9 million people each month. Our popular sites include Queerty (culture and entertainment), LGBTQ Nation (news), GayCities (travel), and INTO (targeting GenZ and BIPOC communities). We want to help every LGBTQ person live their lives to the fullest and we’re proud to be LGBTQ owned and operated and an NGLCC certified LGBTBE.

GGBA: Why did you decide to create Q.Digital?

Scott Gatz: Our company was founded 13 years ago at a time when there were very few online LGBTQ media companies. We knew that we could connect, inform, and entertain our community better than what existed, and we’re humbled by the way that people have followed us over the years. To be able to uplift the voices and stories that matter, and for so many millions of people to engage with that content, is a true honor.

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence your business?

Scott Gatz: So many people along the way have offered advice, connections, and research and I’m forever grateful for their assistance. Community Marketing, Inc. (a fellow NGLCC LGBTBE), publishes research about the LGBTQ community, which deeply influenced our work; and its leader Tom Roth generously connected me with people who helped shape who we are today. Tom’s kindness and mentorship was a gift. If you need custom research, please consider reaching out to Community Marketing.

GGBA: How long have you been a member and how has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?

Scott Gatz: We joined GGBA many years ago, but became more involved as we sought our NGLCC certification. It was important for us to showcase that we are LGBTQ owned and differentiate ourselves from our well-known, but non-LGBTQ owned, competitors. Since then, the GGBA Accelerator program helped us improve business processes and we have made lasting connections through GGBA as we’ve met inspiring business owners.

GGBA: What other advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Scott Gatz: There is never a “right time” to start, so just start. You’ll meet lots of well-meaning people along the way who will share concerns or doubts. Take heed and course correct if it’s warranted, but don’t let them discourage you. The hardest thing is pushing past your own fears (and perhaps the fears of those well-meaning people). And as the old saying goes, change is the only constant. Be prepared to take twists and turns along the way and chase opportunities—you never know what you’ll find.

GGBA: Is there anything else that you would like to share?

Scott Gatz: We’re all so lucky to live in the Bay Area with such amazing, innovative LGBTQ business owners. I encourage all of us to support our fellow LGBTQ business owners. We all have choices about where to spend our personal and our business’ dollars and I hope we can all choose LGBTQ-owned businesses and help each other thrive.

And lastly, I hope you’ll visit our sites and follow us on social: Queerty, LGBTQ Nation, GayCities, and INTO.

https://www.q.digital/#

GGBA Calendar

TransNational Cabaret Takes the Virtual Stage

Thursday, June 10

Tickets are pay-what-you-wish starting at $5

Featuring a diverse array of Trans artists from across the country including Polly Amber Ross, Kimiyah Prescott, Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi, StormMiguel Florez, Zad Gravebone, and Ezra Reaves.

Transcultural. Transformative. Transcendent. Artists from across the country unite to unearth the joy, power, and magic of being Trans in this effervescent celebration.



Register: https://www.nctcsf.org/TransNational-Cabaret

EOS – It’s Time to Go on Offense – with Nancy J. Geenen

Tuesday, June 15

10 am–11:30 am via Zoom

Are you running your business? Or is it running you?

The Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) can help you navigate common business frustrations such as not enough profit, problematic people, control issues, and more. Nancy J. Geenen is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flexability, an employment inclusion firm and their mission is “equity at work.”

Come attend and let Nancy help you put your business on offense. She will offer a book, Traction – Get A Grip on Your Business, to everyone who attends.



Register: https://tinyurl.com/sm8wfcv4

Equality California and Weedmaps Present ‘Proud Together’

Thursday, June 17

Join Equality California and Weedmaps this month as we celebrate Pride with our first in-person event in over a year! Proud Together will bring our community together to celebrate with special guests and performances in West Hollywood. Safety measures and guidelines will be strictly adhered to.

6 pm to 9 pm

The Chapel at The Abbey

696 N Robertson Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Music & Hosted by DJ Asha

Lineup TBA!

Limited Capacity

Tickets $50 – includes hosted cocktails and appetizers, 21+

100% of proceeds benefit Equality California.



Register: https://go.eqca.org/a/%20proud-together-2021

Published on June 10, 2021