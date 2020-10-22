Gilbert Baker Tribute 2020 with the Late Tom Taylor and Dr. Jerry Goldstein

A true San Francisco icon, Tom Taylor was often the “star behind the stars,” as Pink Triangle project founder Patrick Carney wrote this week upon learning of Tom’s passing.

With his partner Jerry, Tom every year gifted San Francisco with “Tom & Jerry’s Christmas Tree House,” which they would decorate to the hilt and invite everyone—including Santa Claus, who would sit out front to greet children of all ages.

Tom was also the caretaker of the primary Rainbow Flag in the Castro. Gilbert Baker was a great friend of Tom & Jerry’s, and they worked hard to continue Gilbert’s legacy. This video shows Tom at what may very well have been one of his last official events for the LGBTQ community: the Flag Raising on Pride Weekend in San Francisco, June 2020.

Special thanks to Rick Rubin, who created the video, and to Donna Sachet, who helped lead the event.

(Photo of Tom (left) and Jerry)