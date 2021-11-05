In the News 11.4.21

By Joanie Juster–

Transgender Awareness Week

Every year between November 13–19, people and organizations around the country participate in Transgender Awareness Week to help raise the visibility of transgender individuals and address issues members of the community face, including discrimination, violence, and lack of equity in housing and economic opportunities. There are several great resources online (GLAAD, HRC, NCTE, Trevor Project, and more) about how to be a good ally to transgender people, and also specifically to transgender youth. One other way is to support trans-owned businesses, and organizations that support the trans community. This year the Transgender District is partnering with The Okra Project (a collective that seeks to address food insecurity in the Black Trans community) in partnership with DoorDash to provide delivery and takeout meals from August 16 through December 16, 2021. Want to help?

You can make a donation here: https://tinyurl.com/d2u58pj4

Openhouse and SAGE to Present Virtual Symposium on LGBT Elder Housing Services

Save the date for the LGBTQ+ Elder Housing Services Virtual Symposium, co-hosted by Openhouse and SAGE, on Thursday, November 4 and Friday, November 5. Clinicians, housing providers, LGBTQ+ and aging advocates, and service providers will come together to discuss the housing services formulas necessary to support our aging LGBTQ+ population in affordable housing.

Tickets and info: https://openhousesymposium.org/

Speaking of Seniors: Bridging the Digital Divide

The digital divide is real, causing ever-widening gaps in equity and access, particularly for already marginalized communities. Even in the tech-centric Bay Area, many are left behind due to lack of access to affordable and reliable internet connections or equipment. According to a 2018 digital divide survey, although 86% of San Franciscans have internet and basic digital literacy skills, only 60% of people over age 65 do, and over 100,000 San Franciscans either lack home broadband internet or basic digital skills. Fortunately, there are resources to help. The SF Community Living Campaign offers a broad range of classes, help desks (in multiple languages), and resources, including links for applying for low-cost internet. Check them out: https://tinyurl.com/2wpuwe6e

Lesbian History of Valencia Street

In this time when queer gathering spaces are disappearing at an alarming rate, Manny’s is offering an opportunity to explore the rich history of lesbian spaces in the Mission. On November 9, Manny’s will present renowned educator and activist Ruth Mahaney in a discussion of “The Lesbian History of Valencia Street.” Mahaney, who left behind her conservative Midwest upbringing to become a teacher, professor, and member of the Modern Times Bookstore Collective, will discuss how Valencia Street in the 1970s and 80s provided an alternative to the Castro as a place for the lesbian community, and how visionary lesbians seeking a countercultural movement pioneered a community on Valencia Street.

Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/8xrd46pp

Make a Panel for the AIDS Quilt

In preparation for World AIDS Day on December 1, workshops will be held at the AIDS Quilt workshop in San Leandro on November 10 and 17 (one previously took place on November 3) to assist anyone who would like to make a panel for the AIDS Quilt in memory of someone who has died of AIDS. Sewing experience is not necessary, but it is helpful to come with an idea in mind of what you would like to create. Rides to the workshop can be arranged. Information: Contact Gregg Cassin at gcassin@shanti.org

Panel-making information: https://tinyurl.com/ywwmfz4z

Queer Healing Arts Center to Present Pride Mural Paint Party

On November 14 (10–noon) volunteers are asked to bring “mess-friendly clothing and shoes” to this ongoing community effort to refresh/touch-up the ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER/OAKLAND PRIDE MURAL at the Lake Merritt Boating Center in Oakland. No previous skills required! This art-in-action continues Oakland’s legacy as one of the nation’s most recognized communities for progressive actions. In 2020, Kin Folkz (The Queer Healing Arts Center) partnered with Janetta Johnson (TGIJP), Guerrilla Davis (We Are The Ones), Endeavors, and 13 other Black + Indigenous QT artists to lay down the massive stencil and over 250 community members came to fill it in. As the largest + longest mural in Oakland, to date, the mural has attracted attention worldwide.

https://tinyurl.com/82pcdknh

Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Data

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has unanimously passed legislation introduced by Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman to repeal Chapter 12E of the Administrative Code and allow the Department of Human Resources to collect voluntary and confidential sexual orientation demographics from City employees and applicants. Said Mandelman, “By collecting this data, we can better track our Citywide employment equity goals, address any gaps, and identify strategies to recruit LGBTQ employees interested in public service.” He continued, “LGBTQ City employees drive our buses, fight our fires, and clean our streets. This legislation will help us to identify and address the needs of these employees and ensure that we are supporting and expanding San Francisco’s LGBTQ workforce.”

Frameline Senior Programmer Appears on Jeopardy

The long-running TV game show Jeopardy received some Frameline star power on October 28 when the film festival’s Senior Programmer Peter Stein appeared as a contestant. Stein was all smiles on the program, but admitted to The Jewish News of Northern California that the lights were blaring, the studio was incredibly noisy, and tensions were high. “It is quite stressful in the moment,” he said. Nevertheless, he was excited to appear on the show with new host Mayim Bialik and ended up as a the third-place winner. For his effort he will receive a check for $1000 within 180 days.

The Sisters Are Giving It Away: Deadline November 15

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence not only promulgate joy and expiate guilt, but they also provide financial support to many grassroots projects and organizations that have limited access to funding. Application forms are available now for their 2021 Saturnalia Grant Cycle, with applications being due by November 15 at 11:59 pm. Grants are typically $250 to $1,000, with preference to underfunded, small organizations and projects providing direct services to underserved communities. They said, “We have a vision that encompasses diverse communities and groups that have a common interest in human rights, people of every gender, gender identity, race, class, age, and sexual orientation.” The list of their most recent grant recipients confirms their dedication to that vision.

To apply: https://www.thesisters.org/grants

And the Award Goes To …

It’s gala season—both virtual and in person—and many of our community’s leaders are being honored for their service. This list is far from comprehensive as of press time, but here’s a sample of individuals being recognized for their outstanding work: Honey Mahogany (PRC); Jewelle Gomez, Daniel Nicoletta, Frances Franco Stevens, and Tiny Valentin Aguirre (GLBT Historical Society); and Nina Turner, Laura Thomas, Gary McCoy, Bishop Megan Rohrer, Sasha Perigo, Stephen Torres, and Paul Aguilar (Harvey Milk Democratic Club). Organizations being honored include SF AIDS Foundation, GAPA, Castro Community on Patrol, BAAHS, Eviction Defense Collaborative, and the SF Office of Transgender Initiatives Trans Advisory Committee. And a special shout-out to Bare Chest Calendar, being honored for raising over $2 million for PRC and AIDS Emergency Fund (now part of PRC) over the past 38 years. Well done, everyone!



Every Little Bit Helps

Just when we thought the phrase “swirling bomb cyclone” was hyperbole created by meteorologists starved for attention, the deluge on October 24 taught us it was the real deal. If you were fortunate enough to get through the storm safe and dry, please consider paying it forward to those who had to endure the storm out in the elements. Clean, dry socks are always needed by those living on the streets, as well as other items to improve their comfort and safety, especially as winter approaches. Project Homeless Connect has a page of useful items you can donate, as well as an Amazon wish list where you can have items sent directly to them.

https://tinyurl.com/3dzmchaj

Volunteer Opportunities in the Age of COVID

During the pandemic, as offices closed and events were cancelled, many of us missed volunteering for our favorite organizations and causes. As the Bay Area starts opening up again, we want to hear about volunteer opportunities, including ones that can be performed remotely or safely. Contact me at jjbaytimes@gmail.com

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

Published on November 4, 2021