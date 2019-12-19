January LGBTQ History Programs Highlight Queer Symbols, LGBTQ Archives and History in the Czech Republic, Two-Spirit Documentary

The program series for January 2020 sponsored by the GLBT Historical Society will highlight the history of LGBTQ symbols, queer archives and cultural history in the Czech Republic, and the growth of the Annual Two-Spirit Powwow organized by Bay Area American Indian Two Spirits since 2012. All of the following events will take place from 7 pm–9 pm at the GLBT Historical Society Museum at 4127 18th Street in the Castro District. All are free to attend for members and just $5 admission for others.

Workshop

Beyond the Rainbow: Queer Symbology Before and After Gilbert Baker

Thursday, January 2

This presentation and workshop will explore the symbols that have represented the LGBTQ community before and after Gilbert Baker’s iconic, globally adopted rainbow flag. Participants will learn about the history and evolution of queer symbols, including the flags that have been inspired by and developed since the rainbow flag debuted in 1978. In addition, participants will have an opportunity to invent and design their own flags and symbols using paper, textiles, and other materials. This program is being held in conjunction with the exhibition “Performance, Protest and Politics: The Art of Gilbert Baker,” currently on display at the GLBT Hisorical Society Museum. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/2qw6ZYI

Illustrated Talk

Bohemian Rhapsody? Writing and Collecting Queer Cultural History in the Czech Republic

Thursday, January 23

7 pm–9 pm

In autumn 2019, the Czech Republic celebrated the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution, which ended four decades of communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia. New freedoms have made it easier for LGBTQ people to live their lives more openly in this Central European country, yet they still face significant challenges. Established in 2014, the Society for Queer Memory is the first Czech queer archives and museum. It now holds more than 1,000 objects. Art historian Ladislav Zikmund-Lender will discuss the work of the organization, providing insight into how the history of queer lives and experiences are being documented and presented in the Czech Republic. His talk will compare and contrast the ways that the path to queer emancipation in Central Europe have been distinct from the U.S. Zikmund-Lender is a professor in the Department of Theories and Histories of Art at the Faculty of Fine Arts at the Brno University of Technology in Brno, Czech Republic. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/37sV7az

Film Screening

Two-Spirit Powwow: A BAAITS Documentary

Thursday, January 30

Filmmaker Rick Bacigalui and BAAITS board member Miko Thomas (aka Landa Lakes) will present Two-Spirit Powwow (2019), a new documentary that follows the evolution of the annual powwow from its modest inaugural event seven years ago to the huge powwows of recent years held at the Cow Palace and Fort Mason Center in San Francisco. Bay Area American Indian Two Spirits, the sponsor of the powwow, is an organization committed to activism and service for Two-Spirit people and their allies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Attending the powwow is a pioneering act of resistance for the many LGBTQ Native American and Two-Spirit people who still face prejudice and stigma in their communities. The film documents how the powwow’s organizers adapt and transform conservative powwow protocol to celebrate queer-positive identities. Two-Spirit Powwow was produced in association with the GLBT Historical Society. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/2XxkqE1

For more information, visit www.glbthistory.org

Published on December 19, 2019