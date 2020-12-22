“Just in Time for Christmas” Performed by Donna Sachet

This holiday season we present San Francisco Bay Times columnist and legendary entertainer Donna Sachet in a performance of “Just in Time for Christmas” that was filmed for Songs of the Season on location in San Francisco.

Special thanks to Donna, composer David Friedman, pianist Kelly Houston, videographer Drew Cutler, and assistants Jeff Doney and Adam Thier.

Songs of the Season, an annual fundraiser now presented by Brian Kent Productions, was created by Donna over two decades ago and supports PRC: a nonprofit that helps to transform lives and communities struggling with addiction, HIV/AIDS, mental health challenges, under or unemployment, and homelessness.

Please consider supporting PRC https://prcsf.org/

From Donna and all of us at the San Francisco Bay Times, we wish you good health, love, and light this holiday season and beyond.