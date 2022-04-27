Lady Camden and Myles Thatcher’s Mesmerizing Dance

San Francisco Bay Times columnist David Landis recently interviewed San Francisco Ballet star Myles Thatcher. Myles earlier this year collaborated with Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 14 contestant Lady Camden for a mesmerizing video directed by filmmaker Luke Willis.

I Don’t Need a Reason is one of six collaborative short films. This film is particularly noteworthy in that it is the only one that shows Lady Camden untucked and out of drag as Rex Wheeler.

Regular Bay Times readers might recall our previous articles about Lady Camden, such as those about her performances in the 2020 and 2019 Smuin Christmas Ballets.