Largest Gathering of Women Business Owners in the Castro, September 30, 2021

The largest known gathering of women business owners and managers in the Castro took place on September 30 during the Divas & Drinks @ The Academy event at 2166 Market Street. The event, co-presented by the San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy, preceded the 2021 Castro Street Fair and was covered by NBC News.
An unsung hero surprised with honors by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman at the event was Martha Asten, the matriarch of family-run Cliff’s Variety, which is marking its 85th Anniversary this year. Asten, Cliff’s CFO and a co-owner, was celebrated during her birthday week, in part, for helping to bridge the once wide gap that existed between LGBTQ-focused and owned businesses in the Castro with those that were not. With her husband Ernie (1947–2019) and Harvey Milk, she unified business groups in the 1970s, resulting in a unification that has lasted to the present.
The women of the Golden State Warriors, represented by Alysha Lofton, were also celebrated. Loften presented information about the Warriors upcoming LGBTQ night and gave away t-shirts to attendees, who also received Divas & Drinks signature goodie bags and the latest in the collectible series of shot glasses by ellaprint commemorating historic lesbian bars and gathering places of San Francisco. This time, Whiptail Lizard Lounge was featured.
Hosted by Donna Sachet and with music by DJ Rockaway of Olivia Travel, the event featured drinks curated by Bacardi Vice President Heather Freyer and her team, and food by Annie Flores and Sara McNulty of Marcello’s Pizza. Cliff’s Variety co-owner Terry Asten Bennett (Martha Asten’s daughter) led a roll call of the women business owners and managers in attendance, as well as related organizations whose representatives also came to the event. Several were with Legacy Businesses, meaning that they have operated in San Francisco for 30 years or longer and have contributed to San Francisco’s history and identity. Richard Kurylo, Manager of the Legacy Business Program, also attended the event.
Organizations
Castro CBD (Community Business District)
Angela Aiello, Executive Director
Castro LGBTQ Cultural District
A. Sparks, Advisory Board Member
Castro Farmers’ Market
Mia Simmons, Manager
Castro Merchants Association
Haley Adams, Co-Vice President; Suzie “Zie” Jennings, Secretary
Castro Street Fair
Jenn Meyer, President
City of San Francisco Office of Small Business
Regina Dick-Endrizzi, Executive Director
Golden Gate Business Association
Dr. Krystal Drwencke, Vice President
Merchants
Alternative Mortgage
Beth Hoffman, Owner*
Anchor Oyster Bar**
Roseann Grimm, Owner*
Ascent Sports Chiropractic, Inc
Dr. Krystal Drwencke, Owner
Bangin Hair Salon
Diane Ramirez, Owner
Beck’s Motor Lodge**
Bethany Beck, Owner*
BRIO Financial
Joanne Jordan, Co-Founder; Shannon Kennedy, Director of Client Service
Castro Day Spa
Sandi Bault
Castro Fountain
Juliet Pries, Owner
Cliff’s Variety**
Terry Asten Bennett, Owner
Martha Asten, CFO, Co-Owner
Cove on Castro**
Solange Darwish, Co-Owner
Crusin’ the Castro**
Kathy Amendola, Owner
Crystal Way
Linda Amburgey and Kathleen Carter, Co-Owners*
Double Rainbow
Taryn Segal, Owner*
Duboce Park Café
Rachel Herbert and Dana Oppenheim, Co-Owners*
ellaprint
Audry deLucia and Fran Herman, Co-Owners
For Your Eyes Only **
Kathleen Kennedy, OD, Owner
Frances
Chef Melissa Perello, Owner*
Giddy Candy
Mary Mueller, Founder*
Haley Adams Tattoos
Haley Adams, Owner
Jeffrey’s Natural Pet Foods
Anna Koscielniak Thiel, Regional Manager
Kasa Indian Eatery
Anamika Kanna and Wendy Kawanda, Co-Owners
Kokak Chocolates
Carol Gancia, Owner
La Méditerranée Noe**
Alicia Vanden Heuvel, Owner*
Lisa Hair Design
Lisa Cam Ha, Owner*
Local Take
Jenn Meyer, Owner
Marcello’s Pizza**
Annie Flores and Sara McNulty, Co-Owners
Mollie Stone’s Castro
Taniesha Broadfoot, Store Manager
Not Just Flowers
Lisa Taylor, Owner*
Now Sell Anything & Nosh’s Dirty Popcorn
NaNoshka Johnson, Owner
Olive This, Olive That
Janell Pekkain, Owner
San Francisco Bay Times**
Dr. Betty Sullivan and Jennifer Viegas, Co-Publishers/Editors
Scarpelli & Associates Physical Therapy
Elizabeth “Liz” Scarpelli, Owner*
Spark Arts Gallery
Aviva Kanoff, Owner
Spunk Hair Salon
Suzie “Zie” Jennings, Owner
Substantia Law Group
Suzette S. Lin, Attorney at Law
Swirl
Sabeen Minns, Co-Owner*
Tanglad Restaurant
Jeannie Munez, Manager
TIN Rx Pharmacy
PJ Nachman and Dr. Christina Garcia, Co-Owners*
Traci Hollander Insurance
Traci Hollander, Owner*
Trestman Chiropractic
Dr. Julie Trestman, Owner*
(* Unable to attend; ** Legacy Business)
Published on October 7, 2021
