Largest Gathering of Women Business Owners in the Castro, September 30, 2021

The largest known gathering of women business owners and managers in the Castro took place on September 30 during the Divas & Drinks @ The Academy event at 2166 Market Street. The event, co-presented by the San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy, preceded the 2021 Castro Street Fair and was covered by NBC News.

An unsung hero surprised with honors by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman at the event was Martha Asten, the matriarch of family-run Cliff’s Variety, which is marking its 85th Anniversary this year. Asten, Cliff’s CFO and a co-owner, was celebrated during her birthday week, in part, for helping to bridge the once wide gap that existed between LGBTQ-focused and owned businesses in the Castro with those that were not. With her husband Ernie (1947–2019) and Harvey Milk, she unified business groups in the 1970s, resulting in a unification that has lasted to the present.

The women of the Golden State Warriors, represented by Alysha Lofton, were also celebrated. Loften presented information about the Warriors upcoming LGBTQ night and gave away t-shirts to attendees, who also received Divas & Drinks signature goodie bags and the latest in the collectible series of shot glasses by ellaprint commemorating historic lesbian bars and gathering places of San Francisco. This time, Whiptail Lizard Lounge was featured.

Hosted by Donna Sachet and with music by DJ Rockaway of Olivia Travel, the event featured drinks curated by Bacardi Vice President Heather Freyer and her team, and food by Annie Flores and Sara McNulty of Marcello’s Pizza. Cliff’s Variety co-owner Terry Asten Bennett (Martha Asten’s daughter) led a roll call of the women business owners and managers in attendance, as well as related organizations whose representatives also came to the event. Several were with Legacy Businesses, meaning that they have operated in San Francisco for 30 years or longer and have contributed to San Francisco’s history and identity. Richard Kurylo, Manager of the Legacy Business Program, also attended the event.

Organizations

Castro CBD (Community Business District)

Angela Aiello, Executive Director

Castro LGBTQ Cultural District

A. Sparks, Advisory Board Member

Castro Farmers’ Market

Mia Simmons, Manager

Castro Merchants Association

Haley Adams, Co-Vice President; Suzie “Zie” Jennings, Secretary

Castro Street Fair

Jenn Meyer, President

City of San Francisco Office of Small Business

Regina Dick-Endrizzi, Executive Director

Golden Gate Business Association

Dr. Krystal Drwencke, Vice President

Merchants

Alternative Mortgage

Beth Hoffman, Owner*

Anchor Oyster Bar**

Roseann Grimm, Owner*

Ascent Sports Chiropractic, Inc

Dr. Krystal Drwencke, Owner

Bangin Hair Salon

Diane Ramirez, Owner

Beck’s Motor Lodge**

Bethany Beck, Owner*



BRIO Financial

Joanne Jordan, Co-Founder; Shannon Kennedy, Director of Client Service

Castro Day Spa

Sandi Bault

Castro Fountain

Juliet Pries, Owner



Cliff’s Variety**

Terry Asten Bennett, Owner

Martha Asten, CFO, Co-Owner

Cove on Castro**

Solange Darwish, Co-Owner

Crusin’ the Castro**

Kathy Amendola, Owner

Crystal Way

Linda Amburgey and Kathleen Carter, Co-Owners*

Double Rainbow

Taryn Segal, Owner*

Duboce Park Café

Rachel Herbert and Dana Oppenheim, Co-Owners*

ellaprint

Audry deLucia and Fran Herman, Co-Owners

For Your Eyes Only **

Kathleen Kennedy, OD, Owner

Frances

Chef Melissa Perello, Owner*

Giddy Candy

Mary Mueller, Founder*

Haley Adams Tattoos

Haley Adams, Owner

Jeffrey’s Natural Pet Foods

Anna Koscielniak Thiel, Regional Manager

Kasa Indian Eatery

Anamika Kanna and Wendy Kawanda, Co-Owners

Kokak Chocolates

Carol Gancia, Owner

La Méditerranée Noe**

Alicia Vanden Heuvel, Owner*

Lisa Hair Design

Lisa Cam Ha, Owner*

Local Take

Jenn Meyer, Owner

Marcello’s Pizza**

Annie Flores and Sara McNulty, Co-Owners

Mollie Stone’s Castro

Taniesha Broadfoot, Store Manager

Not Just Flowers

Lisa Taylor, Owner*

Now Sell Anything & Nosh’s Dirty Popcorn

NaNoshka Johnson, Owner

Olive This, Olive That

Janell Pekkain, Owner

San Francisco Bay Times**

Dr. Betty Sullivan and Jennifer Viegas, Co-Publishers/Editors

Scarpelli & Associates Physical Therapy

Elizabeth “Liz” Scarpelli, Owner*

Spark Arts Gallery

Aviva Kanoff, Owner

Spunk Hair Salon

Suzie “Zie” Jennings, Owner

Substantia Law Group

Suzette S. Lin, Attorney at Law

Swirl

Sabeen Minns, Co-Owner*

Tanglad Restaurant

Jeannie Munez, Manager

TIN Rx Pharmacy

PJ Nachman and Dr. Christina Garcia, Co-Owners*

Traci Hollander Insurance

Traci Hollander, Owner*

Trestman Chiropractic

Dr. Julie Trestman, Owner*

(* Unable to attend; ** Legacy Business)

https://www.academy-sf.com/

Published on October 7, 2021