Light in the Grove 2021

The National AIDS Memorial welcomed guests to the annual Light in the Grove gala held each year on the evening of November 30, the eve of World AIDS Day. Described as “an evening of illumination, reunion, remembrance and thanks,” the event has gained a reputation for its elegance in performance and illuminated art.



Guests participate by placing candles on the Circle of Friends installation and viewing a representative quilt display, enjoying presentations and a selection of menu items. Light in the Grove is an award-winning event ranked as a favorite among the annual LGBT community occasions.

https://www.aidsmemorial.org/

Published on December 16, 2021