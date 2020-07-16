Lyon-Martin’s Virtual Rainbow Celebration

On Thursday, June 25, Lyon-Martin Health Services hosted “A Virtual Rainbow Celebration” to honor the recent passing and remarkable life of national icon Phyllis Lyon (1924–2020), and to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Lyon-Martin Health Services. The Clinic has long been a national model for the diversity of culturally sensitive, community-based health services for lesbians, bisexual women, and trans people of all orientations.

Hosted by Health 360 Executive Director Vitka Eisen, the program included speakers who are part of the tapestry of Lyon-Martin’s history since the founding in 1980. Speakers appearing included San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; Lyon-Martin Founder Patty Robertson, MD; former Executive Director Marg Plumb; Kendra Mon, daughter of Del Martin (1921–2008); and transgender advocate Cecilia Chung.

