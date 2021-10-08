‘March for Our Rights’ – San Francisco Community-Organized March for Reproductive Justice, October 2

In San Francisco and cities throughout the U.S., thousands of marchers took to the streets on Saturday, October 2, demanding that women’s reproductive rights must be preserved. The route began at San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza and continued on Market Street to the Embarcadero Plaza.

Prompted by a restrictive law recently passed in Texas and similar ones pending in other states, the activists’ message is aimed for the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court who have agreed to hear cases designed to challenge the historic Roe v. Wade decision that has protected a woman’s right to choose since the landmark court ruling by the Court announced on January 22, 1973.





“I’m just glad I live in California” was a common sentiment expressed by marchers who voiced dismay with having to take to the streets on reproductive rights once again, but vowed determination to continue expressing their views on the importance of this matter.

Co-hosts of the San Francisco March included ACCESS Reproductive Justice, Alliance for Girls, Batalá San Francisco, Bay Area American Indian Two Spirits, Black Women Organized for Political Action, California Commission on the Status of Women & Girls, Department on The Status of Women SF, GENup, League of Women Voters of San Francisco, MomsRising/MamásConPoder, NARAL Pro-Choice CA, National Center for Lesbian Rights, One Fair Wage, Planned Parenthood Northern California, Raging Grannies Action League, San Francisco Office of SHARP, San Francisco Women’s Political Committee, The San Francisco Human Rights Commission, The Women’s Building, The Transgender District

V-Day/One Billion Rising, WChallenge, and Youth Advocates for Change.

Among those attending and shown here were Jolene Linsangan (Jolene’s Bar), Sophia Andary (Women’s March San Francisco), Elizabeth Lanyon (NCLR), Latashia Govan aka Sgt. Die Wies (Burlesque Artist), and the drum band Batala San Francisco. Holding up the primary banner from left to right were Director Shannon Hovis (NARAL Pro-Choice California), Director Jessica Pinckney (ACCESS Reproductive Justice), Women’s March SF Co-Founder and Commissioner Andary, Supervisor Connie Chan, Director Sheryl Davis (SF Human Rights Commission), Supervisor Myrna Melgar, and Advocacy Director Haleema Bharoocha (Alliance For Girls).

https://womensmarchsf.org/

Published on October 7, 2021