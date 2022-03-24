March & Rally for Cleve Jones and Housing Rights to Take Place on March 27

On Sunday, March 27 @ 11 am, a March & Rally for Housing Rights will take place at Harvey Milk Plaza, 17th and Castro Streets. The impetus for the event concerns San Francisco Bay Times founding contributor and renowned LGBTQ activist Cleve Jones. He recently shared via social media that his apartment building was purchased and his rent would be raised over 117%, forcing him to move from his long-time one-bedroom home in the Castro.

He pointed out that, despite living with certain privileges, even someone as well-connected as he is seems to have no recourse in such a situation. His letter sounds the alarm for others; anyone living in a rent-controlled apartment is vulnerable to such abrupt changes.

Jones has led countless protests and rallies through the streets of San Francisco since the 1970s, and is not one to go quietly. His supporters will not go quietly, either, and will stand together to support him on the day of his displacement.

After gathering at Harvey Milk Plaza, marchers will go three blocks to Jones’ home on 18th Street. Speakers at the rally will include Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and housing rights activist Tommi Avicolli Mecca.

