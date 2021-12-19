Melanie DeMore Performing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’

Three-time Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Melanie DeMore performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” on December 14, 2021, at the San Francisco Bay Times & Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) Holiday Party at The Academy in the Castro.

Thanks to DJ Rockaway, presented by Olivia Travel, who also provided music at the event, as did yet another talented singer/songwriter: Amy Meyers. Amy’s partner Lou Fischer, a Bay Times columnist, was great as a back-up singer and dancer!

Thank you also to Bay Times contributor and art therapist Abby Zimberg and Patrick Carney of the Pink Triangle project who, along with Rink, provided us with videos and photos from the event. Abby created this particular clip.

Learn more about Melanie: http://www.melaniedemore.com/