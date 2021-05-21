Moby Dick Bar, Knobs, Fable

Featured Legacy Business: Moby Dick Bar

4049 18th Street

415-294-0731

http://www.mobydicksf.com

Shuttered due to the pandemic since March 2020, Moby Dick Bar is preparing for its long-anticipated reopening! As Sister Dana Van Iquity writes in this issue of the San Francisco Bay Times, this Castro landmark has just added an eye-catching leather jacket mural created by artist Serge Gay Jr. Serge met his husband at the bar over a decade ago.

The Legacy Business status of Moby Dick Bar is well deserved, given its decades of serving as a meeting place for those in search of good libations, camaraderie, entertainment, and more. First called the Corner Grocery Bar from 1973–1978, it featured opera and classical music for patrons who could purchase deli sandwiches. The business then changed hands as well as its name, becoming Moby Dick Bar in 1979. In the 1980s, it even had its own namesake record label, which released a number of disco hits.

Present owner Joe Cappelletti took over in 2002 and has created a welcoming space that feels like a home away from home for many local patrons. But it can be a special occasion place, too. The Bay Times with the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band, for example, had a memorable festive holiday party there a few years ago.

When Moby Dick Bar reopens—perhaps even by the time you read this piece—please stop by this friendly destination at 18th and Hartford. It’s a neighborhood gem that, like many businesses, has been hit hard by the pandemic. The Bar’s GoFundMe campaign is just a little over half-way to its goal: https://tinyurl.com/64sueyhb



Knobs

432 Castro Street

415-861-1035

http://www.knobssf.com



Knobs is a San Franicsco-based boutique offering the latest in men’s fashion clothing, shoes, and accessories at affordable prices. Their items are all unique and distinctive, from Pride/Rainbow attire to Steampunk/Goth to Club/Festival Wear. In a typical year, customers come from far and near to find everything needed for Pride festivals, Burning Man, Folsom Street Fair, Circuit Parties, and more. Go-Go boys love this shop and tourists enjoy stopping in to find unique gay-themed clothing and accessories not available back home. Many items are unisex, so women are welcome, too.

Over the past year, the staff at Knobs has used its creativity to develop a new “Made in San Francisco” line of merchandise that includes face masks and other coverings, lounge-wear, shorts, tank tops, outerwear, and much more.

Knobs also has a strong online customer base and recently introduced a new website that offers frequent sales. You can get 10% off by mentioning the San Francisco Bay Times!

Fable

558 Castro Street

415-590-2404

http://www.fablesf.com

Opened in 2013 in the Castro, Fable showcases a passion to create seasonal, approachable, and top-quality food without the pretense (and price tag) of fine dining. From starter to dessert, their team takes pride in each and every dish they serve. Fable is acclaimed as both the best garden patio restaurant and best brunch in San Francisco.

At present there is limited capacity seating due to social distancing needs, so reservations are highly recommended at this popular restaurant. Note that there is a maximum of six people per table, unless all are from the same household. The garden & patio are perfect for these times, though. The secluded back patio is green with overhanging vines, trees, potted plants, frequent warm breezes, and often sunny seating. There you can relax with a glass of beer or wine as well as one of Fable’s seasonal dishes.

The menu offers delicious comfort food with creative twists. The Grilled 10-ounce Pork Chop, for example, comes with grilled pineapple, onion rings and house-made BBQ sauce. For vegans, there is a Mixed Zucchini Lasagna with Pomodoro Sauce, featuring almond mozzarella, house-made pasta, shallots, and finished off with savory garlic breadcrumbs. Desserts such as Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse, balanced with smoked sea salt, are also first rate.

Published on May 20, 2021