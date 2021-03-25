Rise Up with the Sisters This Easter

By Sister Dana Van Iquity–

2021 marks the 42nd Anniversary of the San Francisco Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence! The Sisters’ annual “Easter in The Park” will be a virtual celebration, once again partnering with the SF Queer Nightlife Fund and Folsom Street Events. This year’s theme, “Rise Up With The Sisters,” hopes to inspire viewers as we emerge from the turmoil and darkness of the past four years.

The highlight will be the annual Foxy Mary and Hunky Jesus contests. The Sisters invite anyone in the U.S. who “feels the Spirit” to submit their holy inspiration for review. A group of highly judgmental Sisters—including me and Sister Roma, the event hosts for more than two decades—will peruse the entries and present our favorites live on Twitch.

The celebration will be hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and trans activist Honey Mahogany, along with Bay Area activist and Drag King Alex U. Inn. The program will include electrifying performances from some of the city’s favorite entertainers, blessings from Sisters around the world, and a very special surprise announcement and auction that is guaranteed to raise spirits and funds for the Sisters’ Grant Program.

The live show will broadcast from the newly acquired Folsom Street Events Studio, produced by the team from the SF Queer Nightlife Fund. Tune-in on Twitch on Easter Sunday, 04/04, from 1 pm to 3 pm. https://www.twitch.tv/sfqueernightlifefund

Our celebration used to draw over 10,000 people yearly before COVID daze. “We’re so lucky to partner with the incredible teams at Folsom Street Events and the Queer Nightlife Fund. I mean, is it really even Easter without Hunky Jesus? The answer is no,” says Sister Roma to me for the San Francisco Bay Times. “Contestants should know that San Francisco audiences are smart, sophisticated, and have a very twisted sense of humor,” she adds. “You can’t just be hunky or foxy to win the title.”

Past winners of the Hunky Jesus contest include “Viva Las Jesus,” an Elvis interpreter with a pompadour and jewel encrusted leisure suit who opened his hands to allow a red glitter stigmata to flow onto the stage; and “Refu-Jesus,” a Puerto Rican Jesus who came out and pelted the crowd with rolls of paper towels from the stage. The Sisters hope to see this kind of creativity and brilliance in our online contest. (Although please don’t pelt.)

How to Join the Contests

For the Foxy Mary/Hunky Jesus contests: Send us two photos in good quality and a short bio describing your Foxy Mary/Hunky Jesus personifications. Be bold, be creative, be fun! Don’t forget to think of a name!

For the Easter Face Mask contest: Customize a face mask with an Easter theme and send us two pictures in good quality of you actually wearing the mask. Bonus points if your mask matches an Easter bonnet. Please send everything via e-mail to: eastercontest@thesisters.org

Sister Dana Van Iquity is a longtime member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and is a columnist for the “San Francisco Bay Times.” Check out “Sister Dana Says” in this and every issue!

Published on March 25, 2021