San Francisco Bay Times Team Sings “Jingle Bells” (SF Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band Dance-Along Nutcracker 2020)

Members of the San Francisco Bay Times sing “Jingle Bells” as part of the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band’s (SFLGFB) Dance-Along Nutcracker for 2020: The Nutcracker Express!

If you are watching/reading this in time, there will be repeat showings of this year’s Dance-Along Nutcracker on Saturday, December 19, at 1 pm and Thursday, December 24, at 7 pm (Pacific time)! See the Band’s website (link below) for details. Please also consider supporting the SFLGFB as a donor, volunteer, and/or sponsor.

Representing the Bay Times for the sing-along were Dr. Tim Seelig of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus; David Landis, “The Gay Gourmet”; Lou Fischer appearing with her partner, performing artist Amy Myers; and Stuart Gaffney and John Lewis. Also included were singer Jason Brock (The X Factor and other shows), volunteer Juan Davila, and co-publishers Betty Sullivan and Jennifer Viegas. Thanks to all on the team and special kudos to Betty’s granddaughter Callie who performed from her home in Orlando, Florida.

The Bay Times also wishes to thank SFLGFB’s Chris Hewes, Phillip Huff, Vi Le, Scott Shelp, Chris Ochoa, Stephanie Richardson, Pete Nowlen, and Brandon Moss—along with Bay Times columnist and legendary entertainer Donna Sachet—for their help in making this all possible.

For More Info

San Francisco Bay Times http://sfbaytimes.com/

SF Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band https://www.sflgfb.org/

Live-streaming Castro Street Cam http://sfbaytimes.com/castro-street-cam/

Bay Times Archive https://issuu.com/sfbt