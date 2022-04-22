San Francisco LGBT Center 20th Anniversary Soirée

To those of us who attended the Grand Opening of The Center twenty years ago, the 20th Anniversary Soirée brought back many memories. San Francisco Bay Times Publisher and “Betty’s List” founder Dr. Betty Sullivan, who is honored with a plaque in the Center for her help in its founding, said, “The multi-year effort to raise funds, develop the concept, and construct the facility culminated in what would become a life-changing location—a landing place for visitors and new residents arriving from afar, a hub of services for queer youth, a safe space for trans and so many seeking a place to be. The Center has become so much more than a unique building that tour guides point out on big buses passing through.”

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, Founder Mark Leno was among those who joined Executive Director Rebecca Rolfe in welcoming attendees to the first in-person Soirée since 2019 and in reflecting on The Center’s story, which is now filled with two decades of achievements and memories.

Guided by co-hosts and entertainers Sister Roma, Honey Mahogany and Juanita MORE!, the event, held at The Metreon, included a cocktail reception, dinner, and lively after-party with DJ Lady Ryan. From the stage, Michael Tate conducted the live auction. The gala garnered more than $365,000 in contributions. It’s not too late now to make a gift to help ensure another 20-plus more years of the SF LGBT Center and all that Rolfe and her team do to support LGBT youth and others. https://tinyurl.com/bddbxe99

Published on April 21, 2022