San Francisco Pride Announces Change of Leadership in Advance of 2022 Events

Fred Lopez, Executive Director of SF Pride since 2020, is stepping down,

to be succeeded in the interim by Board Treasurer Suzanne Ford, a transgender woman.

(Video exclusive to the San Francisco Bay Times: SF Pride President Carolyn Wysinger announces news about the 2022 SF Pride Parade and Celebration as well as news about a major leadership change within the organization.)

After more than two years as Executive Director of San Francisco Pride, Fred Lopez will leave the role at the end of February, to accept a position in the Director’s office of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. In the interim, Lopez will be succeeded by Suzanne Ford, a transgender woman who currently serves as SF Pride’s Treasurer. Following this year’s celebrations in June, the board will embark on a search for who will fill the role of executive director on a permanent basis.

Suzanne Ford has been an integral part of San Francisco Pride for a number of years. A longtime advocate for the trans and gender nonconforming communities, she has served on the Board of Directors since 2018, and has been on the executive committee as both the vice president and treasurer. Suzanne’s previous service to the community includes a seat on the board of Trans Heartline and the role of president of the board of directors of the Spahr Center in Marin County.

Suzanne Ford (Credit: SF Pride)

The Board of SF Pride wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Fred for his guidance and hard work for the last 2 years. His tenure has largely coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the cancellation of nearly all in-person events for the past two years. Fred’s leadership during this challenging period included the launch of a successful virtual Pride celebration in 2020, renewed collaborations with longstanding partners for SF Pride’s 50th anniversary, the broadening of SF Pride’s programming to deliver content and produce events year-round, and more. Among the most successful initiatives were an expanded partnership with Giants Enterprises and Frameline (“Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park”), the continuation of the successful Golf Tournament and Fundraiser held at TPC Harding Park, and the creation of the Ken Jones Awards, an inaugural fundraising event.

“I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together during my time at SF Pride,” Lopez said. “It’s been a humbling experience to face the many challenges of the pandemic alongside the entire globe. What we’ve seen is incredible strength and altruism from the LGBTQ+ communities in San Francisco. I took to heart that our role in the pride movement was to inspire hope and encourage change. I am so grateful for all of the wonderful partnerships and friendships I was able to foster, and I appreciate the faith that the Board of Directors had in me. I am excited for the next chapter of my career, and will be glad to see the many thousands of people back in the streets for Pride events in June and beyond.”

Fred Lopez (Credit: SF Pride)

“I am honored and humbled to help SF Pride at this important moment,” said Suzanne Ford, who was the choice of the Board of Directors as the Interim Executive Director. “This organization is very dear to my heart, and I know how badly our LGBTQ+ family wants a pride celebration in the streets after so long apart. Our team is already hard at work to present a Pride in 2022 that is familiar and we want to bring some new fresh perspectives as well. ”

“Working alongside Suzanne on the board has been a great experience, and we are grateful she is willing to expand her role with SF Pride,” said Carolyn Wysinger, President of the Board. “Fred and I learned a lot during the last two unexpected years, and we will miss him. This year’s theme is ‘Love Will Keep Us Together,’ and love is certainly the key to what we are working towards at SF Pride. The anticipation of being back on Market Street with thousands of our queer family is keeping us going every day.”

The appointment of Ford marks the first time in many years that SF Pride has been led by women at both the board and staff levels. Alongside Wysinger, Women’s March and Dyke March alumnus Elizabeth Lanyon serves on the board’s executive committee along with Nguyen Pham. “It is truly a landmark year for the organization,” said Wysinger, “Women have always played such an important role in our LGBTQ community. It is only fitting that the organization returns to Market Street with a leadership team that truly reflects our diverse community.”

While it has been a challenging time for all LGBTQ+ nonprofits and outdoor-event producers nationwide, San Francisco Pride is eagerly heading into the 2022 festivities. The organization has remained committed to its mission of bringing connection and visibility to the LGBTQ+ communities. It is also taking the time to re-evaluate its relationship with corporate sponsors in light of changes within the Bay Area’s LGBTQ+ communities. Financial support from the LGBTQ+ communities will ensure that SF Pride will be able to thrive into the future. To donate, visit the SF Pride website.

The 52nd annual San Francisco LGBT Pride Celebration and Parade will be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 25–26, 2022. The Parade/March is Sunday, June 26, in the heart of downtown San Francisco beginning at 10:30 am. A two-day Celebration and Rally is scheduled from noon to 6 pm on Saturday, June 25, and from 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday, June 26, at Civic Center Plaza and surrounding neighborhood. Additional SF Pride events will take place throughout 2022, including the 2nd Annual Ken Jones Awards, slated for November. Information regarding parade registration, as well as sponsor, exhibitor, advertising, membership, and donor opportunities may be found at http://www.sfpride.org

About SF Pride

The San Francisco Pride Celebration Committee is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded to produce the SF Pride Celebration and Parade. The mission of the organization is to educate the world on LGBTQ issues, as well as commemorate the heritage, celebrate the culture, and liberate the people of all LGBTQ communities. A world leader in the Pride movement, SF Pride is also a grant-giving organization through its Community Affiliates Program. Since 1997, SF Pride has granted over $3 million dollars in proceeds to local nonprofit LGBTQIA organizations and organizations working on issues related to HIV/AIDS, cancer, homelessness, housing rights, and animal welfare.