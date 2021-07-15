SFGMC Battles Discrimination, Bigotry Following Recent Attacks Against Chorus

On July 1, not long after the forthcoming retirement of Dr. Tim Seelig was announced, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus posted a “Message from the Gay Community” to SFGMC TV and across social media. It was chosen because of how much it was enjoyed when the chorus performed it live in San Francisco at Pride, at SingOuts, in South Carolina, and at the Pride Showcase. The piece was commissioned by the Oakland Symphony, which shared it with the chorus.

“The far-right conservative media found our ‘Message’ video and have taken it as their cause,” Dr. Tim Seelig, Chris Verdugo, and Glenn DeSandre wrote in a statement released on July 9. “They have taken the lyrics out of context to support a narrative that suits their intolerant and hateful needs. It is obvious the tongue-in-cheek humor is lost on many. As a result, we have seen the user comments on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram become increasingly alarming. Emails to individuals and the chorus office are vitriolic—including threats of harm.”



They continued: “We feel the first action we must take to keep everyone involved with the chorus and the making of this video safe is to turn the video to private. We are communicating with law-enforcement both locally and nationally. We will not be threatened and we follow legal steps to act on those threats. We will always accept others who may hold different values, but when violence is their choice of expression, since 1969 we have not backed down. After decades of children being indoctrinated and taught intolerance for anyone who is ‘other,’ from using the Bible as a weapon to reparative therapy, it’s our turn. We have dedicated ourselves to being role models, teaching, and spreading the message of love, tolerance, and celebration through our music.”



“Our second action is to work to control the narrative,” they added. “The video is being illegally copied and placed on YouTube, Instagram and other websites. Others have the right to follow Fair Use laws, but that is not what is happening here. Therefore, our social media and marketing staff are working around the clock to alert moderators at YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and to file DMCA’s (take down of websites featuring stolen content). So far, this has been very successful … Thank you for your love and support and for believing in the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus and its mission. We are proud of who we are. We are proud of what we sing.”

GLAAD’s President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis issued a statement in support of the SFGMC:

“The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus performed a tongue-in-cheek song commissioned by an external arts organization which ironically had a simple message around teaching young people to speak out against anti-LGBTQ hate. The chorus sings in harmony, ‘Someone’s got to teach them not to hate.’ As a result of manipulation from anti-LGBTQ media figures, the chorus is now facing uncalled-for and disgusting threats of violence, as well as hate and harassment, across social media. As GLAAD’s Social Media Safety Index reported, hate and harassment too often goes unchecked on social media and the platforms need to act swiftly to address the hateful content directed at the chorus, especially the threats of violence. The ugly anti-LGBTQ rhetoric just reinforces the need for LGBTQ visibility, community, and advocacy, all of which the SFGMC has exemplified in its 40+ year history.”

