Springtime Is for Celebration and Renewal

By Eduardo Morales, Ph.D.–

Many countries and cultural groups recognize the season of spring in a variety of ways. Generally, it is a time for renewal and rebirth to instill faith and hope. It is a time when we see flowers bloom, baby animals being born, and families gathering to celebrate their own traditions through food, festivals, and other activities. In the United States we are fortunate to have many types of cultures and individuals of diverse ancestry. While Americans are painting eggs and having egg roll events, Bali Hindus are decorating masks, Zoroastrians are planting seeds, and Japanese Buddhists are honoring their ancestors.

Some of the more popular and common spring traditions include the celebration of St Patrick’s Day on March 17 commemorating the traditions of Ireland and its patron saint who brought Christian teachings to the everyday person. In Thailand there is the Songkran water festival marking the beginning of the Thai new year. Water is an important symbol and essential for life and during Songkran it represents washing away the old year and anticipating the coming rainfalls.

Hana Matsuri is a religious event celebrated through Buddhist Asia and incorporates the birthday of Buddha Shakaymuni. In Japan, Hana Matsuri is viewed as a flower festival and coincides with their celebration of Sakura (cherry blossoms) as well as Kanbutsue, which is the celebration of Buddha’s Birthday. In India they have the festival of colors called Holi celebrating the end of winter and the beginning of spring. People commemorate Holi by lighting bonfires, throwing colored powder called gulal, singing, dancing, and eating delicious sweets and treats.

Ramadan is observed by the Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. A commemoration of Muhammad’s first revelation is part of the annual observance of Ramadan and is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Eid al-Fitr is the feast of breaking the fast and marks the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadan.

In Mexico there is the celebration of the spring equinox Teotihuacán. People gather at the Teotihuacán Pyramid, the pyramid of the sun, by dressing in all white to absorb the good energy. Cinco de Mayo is more commonly celebrated in the United States to honor Mexico and their Battle of Puebla where they were triumphant in defeating the French army.

In Holland, famous for its tulip-covered fields, there is the flower parade of the Bollenstreek. Millions of flowers are used to decorate floats for the parade and related celebrations. Sham el Nessim is the Egyptian spring festival acknowledging the coming harvest and change in the spring air. Decorating hardboiled eggs is a way to symbolize rebirth and families hang their baskets of eggs hoping their wishes get fulfilled.

The Li Chun Festival celebrates the Spring Equinox in many Asian cultures. Their tradition suggests that by balancing an egg—making it “stand up”—the balancer will have good luck for the rest of the year. The Greek Island of Corfu celebrates by throwing clay pots full of water to ward off bad spirits. Residents then take home shards of pots as good luck charms. Bulgarians celebrate the arrival of spring with red and white bracelets called Martenitsa (derived from the Bulgarian word for the month of March). This represents a bond uniting the strength, health, and happiness of their country.

Of course, there is the celebration of Passover and Easter among Jews and Christians. The celebration of Passover is the commemoration of Jews being passed over by the angel of death, being freed from slavery, and beginning the start of their long journey to the promised land.

Easter takes on two forms. One is the use of the Julian calendar by those celebrating Orthodox Easter that is observed near the time of the March Equinox. The Gregorian Calendar is used by most western countries and Christian denominations. In 325 A.D., the Council of Nicaea decided that Easter would be observed on the first Sunday of the full moon. The observance of Easter is the celebration of Christ’s resurrection from his crucifixion and death. Through the resurrection, Christ overcame death to a new life that marked the start of Christianity.

Springtime inspires us with faith and hope through these customs from various countries, ethnicities, and religions. This is a time for renewal and rebirth and a time to share with our family and friends as we look forward to the rest of the year. During the current difficult and troubled times, social support and being inspired with hope through faith can benefit our well-being. After all, friends can be good medicine.

Eduardo Morales, PhD, is one of the founders of AGUILAS, where he serves as Executive Director. He is also a retired Distinguished Professor at Alliant International University and is the current Past President of the National Latinx Psychological Association.

Published on April 21, 2022