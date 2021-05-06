Supporting Small Businesses in the Castro: Beck’s Motor Lodge, Skin on Market, Double Rainbow

(Editor’s note: Beginning with this issue, the San Francisco Bay Times will regularly highlight Legacy Businesses in San Francisco as part of our ongoing coverage of small businesses. See pages 2–3 for more about the Legacy Business Registry.)

Featured Legacy Business: Beck’s Motor Lodge

2222 Market Street

Noon–8 pm

415-621-8212

https://tinyurl.com/282uukn9



A familiar, colorful site on Market Street is Beck’s Motor Lodge, which has been welcoming visitors to the Castro since 1958 when the neighborhood was known as Eureka Valley. The recent renovation modernized guestrooms, revamped the building’s paint, and installed a fast, new elevator. The “buzz” about Beck’s also includes rooftop honeybee hives that help combat the worldwide honeybee colony collapse.

With travel increasing again as cities here in California and elsewhere move to less restrictive COVID-19 tiers, Beck’s is poised to be a home away from home for your friends and relatives visiting from out of town. For readers in other parts of the Bay Area, it also makes for a fun staycation base that is a short distance to other Castro adventures.

Check out the Lodge’s comfortable, stylish digs: https://becksmotorlodge.com/gallery/





Skin on Market

2299 Market Street

415-875-7546

http://www.skinonmarket.com/index.html



Founder/Owner Deedee Crossett and her team at Skin on Market have a mission to educate guests about achieving healthy, sexy skin while offering “insanely great customer service.” They call it “skinformation.”

Crossett explains why she wanted to become a skin care therapist: “Growing up I loved the ‘beauty’ industry, but didn’t know it was possible to make it a career. I went to college and did the corporate career thing, but I struggled with my skin and started looking for answers. I become obsessed with spa services and products. I decided to become an esthetician and open my own vocational school. Before opening the San Francisco Institute of Esthetics and Cosmetology, I worked at the Nob Hill Spa and trained with different skin care lines before committing to Dermalogica. The education with Dermalogica and the International Dermal Institute is unparalleled and the results speak for themselves.”

Her favorite Dermalogica products are the Special Cleansing Gel, Antioxidant Hydrating Mist, and Lip Renewal Complex. But mull over Skin on Market’s extensive line to see which ones you like best.

Services include 30 to 60-minute facial treatments, waxing, BioActive Peels, and more.



Double Rainbow Ice Cream

415 Castro Street

415-757-0657

https://www.doublerainbow.com/

Last June’s announcement that Double Rainbow Ice Cream would be returning to the Castro with a scoop shop offered a rare uplifting story during the pandemic. Now open in the heart of the neighborhood, the shop has fast become one of the most popular destinations for a sweet treat.

Double Rainbow’s “delicious story” is as follows:

1970s – It is 1976 and two childhood friends open their first ice cream parlor as a double rainbow lights up the San Francisco sky.

1980s – A little recognition never hurts. Double Rainbow gets voted best ice cream in America.

1990s – Some local love, the mayor of San Francisco proclaims Double Rainbow as the city’s official ice cream.

‘Til Infinity – Double Rainbow remains a family-owned business and continues its tradition of making award-winning ice cream, using only the best ingredients.

Plant-based, custard, and organic ice creams are available. One of our favorite flavors is It’s a Goody, with ribbons of peanut butter and rich fudge chips swirled in vanilla. But then there’s Chocolate & Vanilla Malt, Vanilla & Strawberry Lemon, Mango Tangerine Sorbet, and too many others to list here. Don’t forget the shakes, such as rich Chocolate that blends light and darker flavors for the ultimate luscious drinkable dessert.

Published on May 6, 2021