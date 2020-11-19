Supporting Small Businesses in the Castro & Beyond: Crystal Way, Marcello’s Pizza, 440 Castro

Crystal Way

Noon–6 pm daily

2335 Market Street

415-861-6511

crystalwaysf@gmail.com

http://www.crystalway.com



San Francisco Bay Times team members often have turned to Crystal Way when a gift is needed that is sure to surprise and delight. There is a remarkable selection of metaphysical books, candles, incense, and minerals, as well as crystals and gemstones presented as jewelry, lucky charms, spheres, and other home decor designs that bring positive vibes, healing energy, and beauty to any space.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, massage services have been suspended, but astrology and tarot card readings are available. Masks and hand sanitizing are required.



Crystal Way 2 is now open in the Sunset at 1348 9th Avenue.

Marcello’s Pizza

Takeout: 1:30 pm–9 pm daily

Delivery: 4:30 pm–9 pm Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday

4:30 pm–8 pm Wednesday; 4:30 pm–9:30 pm Friday–Saturday

415-863-3900

http://www.marcellospizza420.com





Among the many historic happenings in 1978 was the founding of Marcello’s, where the dough and sauce are homemade daily “the old-fashioned way.” In addition to the well-known, authentic New York-style pizza selection, Marcello’s now offers a variety of grilled and baked hot subs, calzones, hot dogs, salads, and more.



Self-described as a “Mom & Mom pizza joint,” Marcello’s is a popular stop for pedestrians and moviegoers—these days Netflix bingers too—who pick up a slice before heading to their destination. You may have heard the story of Marcello’s founder Brad Mcfaden who, before he passed away in 1993, asked general manager Annie Flores to keep it going. Indeed, she has!



In response to COVID-19, masks and 6-feet plus social distancing are required to enter the Castro Street shop.





440 Castro

2 pm–9 pm Monday–Thursday

Noon–10 pm Friday & Saturday

415-621-8732

http://www.the440.com





If you ask anyone to tell you where they like to hangout in the Castro, “440!” is likely to be the answer. Many remember this popular location as “Daddy’s” and most will describe it as a “bear bar” where the drinks are affordable and the vibe is friendly. Locals and visitors both love this place!



440 has partnered with The Cove on Castro to offer a selection of food items per the City’s regulations. You can’t miss the parklet decorated in rainbow colors and lights. Be sure to speak with a server before taking a seat and note the posted COVID-19 requirements.



The age requirement is 21 and over. IDs are checked at the door. There is a live DJ on Friday and Saturday, and drink specials are always available.

Published on November 19, 2020