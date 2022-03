The Gay Gourmet Interviews Jenny Toomer of the River Terrace Inn in Napa

The Gay Gourmet for the San Francisco Bay Times (David Landis) interviews Jenny Toomer, the General Manager of the River Terrace Inn and Alba Restaurant in Napa.

Since this beautiful venue is pet friendly, look for David’s furry pal Alphonse, who makes a cameo appearance. Also be sure to check out The Gay Gourmet’s “What’s New in Napa?” feature in the March 10, 2022, San Francisco Bay Times.