‘The Gay Gourmet’ Visits Halekulani Hotel on Waikiki Beach

David Landis, “The Gay Gourmet” of the San Francisco Bay Times, recently enjoyed what he believes (and many agree!) is Honolulu’s best mai tai—from the outdoor House Without A Key at the famed Halekulani Hotel on Waikiki Beach. Enjoy the views of Diamond Head and the Pacific Ocean along with traditional Hawaiian music.

Until you can visit the Halekulani in person, try making the hotel’s signature mai tai at home.

https://gaygourmetsf.com/