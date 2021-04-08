Tulips, Calla Lilies & Hope: The Journey Homeward

By Kit Kennedy–
Poet in Residence–
for Frida Kahlo
Neither desire nor greed
brings a bee to the tulip.
Simply, survival. Yet, even
tulips have a shadow-side:
stark, still, resolute. Flowers
have a polar opposite, too.
Calla lilies, in particular,
weave sorrow & joy.
The journey homeward
is rarely easy or direct.
Often circuitous.
May each of us find
a golden bridge
with the top rung peeking
through cloud like a Spring
bulb bursting with bloom.
Should you, on your journey,
meet a single butterfly outlined
against a sun-splashed door,
be heartened. Against all odds,
that heavy door will spring open
to home & again, to hope.
Kit Kennedy is the Poet-in-Residence of the “San Francisco Bay Times” and at herchurch Ebenezer Lutheran ( http://www.herchurch.org/ ). She has published 5 poetry collections, and for several years hosted the poetry series at Gallery Café. For more information, please visit her blog: Tulips, Calla Lilies & Hope: The Journey Homewardhttp://poetrybites.blogspot.com
Photos by Stacy Boorn–
Artist & Photographer–
