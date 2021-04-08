Tulips, Calla Lilies & Hope: The Journey Homeward

By Kit Kennedy–

Poet in Residence–



for Frida Kahlo

Neither desire nor greed

brings a bee to the tulip.

Simply, survival. Yet, even

tulips have a shadow-side:

stark, still, resolute. Flowers

have a polar opposite, too.

Calla lilies, in particular,

weave sorrow & joy.

The journey homeward

is rarely easy or direct.

Often circuitous.

May each of us find

a golden bridge

with the top rung peeking

through cloud like a Spring

bulb bursting with bloom.

Should you, on your journey,

meet a single butterfly outlined

against a sun-splashed door,

be heartened. Against all odds,

that heavy door will spring open

to home & again, to hope.

Kit Kennedy is the Poet-in-Residence of the “San Francisco Bay Times” and at herchurch Ebenezer Lutheran ( http://www.herchurch.org/ ). She has published 5 poetry collections, and for several years hosted the poetry series at Gallery Café. For more information, please visit her blog: Tulips, Calla Lilies & Hope: The Journey Homewardhttp://poetrybites.blogspot.com



Photos by Stacy Boorn–

Artist & Photographer–









Published on April 8, 2021