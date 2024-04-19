Alegre Home Care Provides High Quality In-Home Care

Founded in 1993 by owner Charles E. Symes II, Alegre Home Care has for more than three decades provided services for seniors delivered by experienced caregivers.



Symes, who has more than 35 years of experience in the caregiving field, began his work caring for his own family and then working for national and local home care agencies.

Charles E. Symes

Alegre is the only LGBT-Certified in-home care agency in California, and provides services in San Francisco, San Rafael, Stockton, and surrounding areas. (A member of our team hired Alegre to help a relative in the East Bay and was pleased with the professional, considerate service.) Specialties include senior care and dementia care, and care includes companionship, housekeeping, meal preparation, personal care, medication reminders, errands, and more.



A key focus of Alegre’s work is to help people stay independent in the comfort and privacy of their homes, enabling the continuation of social life, hobbies, connections with friends and family members, and the enjoyment of being in a familiar setting.



Inquiries about care provided and employment opportunities are welcome 24/7 at 800-598-4777 or info@alegrecare.com

https://www.alegrecare.com/

Gold Gate Business Associations (GGBA) Member Spotlight

Published on April 18, 2024