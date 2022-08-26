All Families Should Choose Their Blessing

By Rebecca Kaplan, Oakland City Councilmember At-Large–

On July 15, 2022, my wife gave birth to our daughter, expanding our circle of love. My parents and my mother-in-law were all in town to welcome the newest addition to our family. Needless to say, we all are overjoyed. New parenthood is amazing and an indication of what a love-filled adventure and honor of raising her will be. As I look into the eyes of my child, my heart is so filled with love and determination to create the best possible future for her and every child, more than ever before.

However, I was aware that, in the midst of our pregnancy, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade) was handed down. My family had just experienced a tremendous exercise of our reproductive freedom, as others were getting their right to choose whether they will have a family or not stripped away.

And let us remember that reproductive freedom means many things to many people. The assault on reproductive freedom is an assault on many things for many people. Much of the same technology and expertise to help people who don’t want to be pregnant not to be pregnant involve similar technology and expertise used to help people who want to be pregnant to become pregnant. The freedom of my wife and I to have a child is the same freedom that protects the right not to have a child.

The protection of reproductive rights is why I support Proposition 1, a state ballot measure in the November 8, 2022, General Election that will amend the California Constitution to establish a right to reproductive freedom, which includes the right to an abortion and the right to refuse or choose contraception.

All of those needs and rights are under attack. Let us all ACT UP and FIGHT BACK!

