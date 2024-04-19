April Make Contact

GGBA members and guests attending the April Make Contact, held on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, enjoyed the stunning rooftop views from the deck atop the offices of Brio Financial Group at 19 Sutter Street. A longtime member of GGBA, Brio is a “Paparazzi Sponsor” of the organization’s upcoming 50th Anniversary Power Connect to be held on Friday, June 7, at San Francisco City Hall.



For May, the annual Mega Make Contact will return, hosted by OutPro, with a celebration of San Francisco Small Business Week at the historic Stud bar at its new location, 1123 Folsom Street. The event will showcase the resilience, diversity, and vibrancy of San Francisco’s business community.

FACEBOOK/BRIO FINANCIAL

Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA)

Published on April 18, 2024