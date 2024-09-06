Boats and Votes

By Jan Wahl–

Like many of you, I love cruising. And unlike many of you, I do it on a boat! Okay, old joke. But there is nothing old about being treated like the queen many of us think we are aboard the Queen Elizabeth, cruising in Alaska. This cruise is different because the ship has a decadent Art Deco personality. From the classic décor to the heavenly spa to the lovely staff, I felt when I was aboard like Marilyn and Jane in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. This is the way to do our 49th state, and the sales next summer make it affordable to many. Hint: Give yourself a real vacation and go Queen or Princess Grill (Suites). Just sayin’.

Kamala chose Walz while we were on board, and it was the talk of the ship. Usually, one does not talk politics in such moments, especially in the Trump age of darkness. But this gave me a rare opportunity to hear from many folks of different nationalities, ages, genders. Half the cruise seemed to be people from other countries, thrilled to see rugged and beautiful Alaska. From people from South America, Hungary, Japan, Scandinavia, and other places I learned how scared they too are of a Trump win. I kept hearing, “He is with Putin.” “He will start a war.” It was an easy house for me to play to, as there was not one soul in his camp. This exchange only happened occasionally, but it did my blue heart good. Naturally, I started thinking about how hip Hollywood has been with political movies. Here are a few I hope you will check out during this season of electing Harris and Walz.

Wag the Dog (1997) concerns a U.S. president who, two weeks prior to his reelection, lands in the middle of a sex scandal. To get the minds of the people on something else, he manufactures a war with Albania. This smart political satire stars Robert DeNiro, Woody Harrelson, Anne Heche, Willie Nelson, and an amazing performance from Dustin Hoffman as a Robert Evans-style producer. Produced and directed by Barry Levinson and adapted by David Mamet, this movie about spin doctoring is perfect for this season of getting out the vote.

Seven Days in May (1964) might have been made a while ago, but it still feels relevant. A U.S. president hopes to bring an end to the Cold War by signing a nuclear disarmament treaty. His ultra-hawkish chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff plots a coup to overthrow him. It was based on the bestselling novel of the same name, and President Kennedy told director John Frankenheimer that he believed what occurred in the book and movie could really happen. Burt Lancaster was an outspoken liberal in real life, but convincingly played the determined chairman in the film, fighting Kirk Douglas’ character who hoped to save the country from a homegrown dictator.

Good Night, and Good Luck (2005) reminds us that one of Trump’s pet peeves is the idea of a free press. When Senator Joseph McCarthy begins his cruel campaign to root out leftists and communists in America, newsman Edward R. Murrow dedicates himself to exposing the lies and excesses caused by this “Senate investigation.” The film was directed by George Clooney, who also costars; and one of my favorite unsung actors portrays Murrow. David Strathairn is a remarkable character actor, and one I always seek out in movies like Lincoln, A League of Their Own, and The River Wild. It took guts to make this film, and cowriters Clooney and Grant Heslov took it on with strength and passion.

Some others that come to mind for this time include Thirteen Days, Bulworth, All the President’s Men, JFK, and the film they can never remake: Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. Do you think that last 1939 classic is wimpy? It shows the right wing in power trying to kill young kids from the other side. I hate the term “Capra Corn” since director Frank Capra was one of the most forceful and audacious directors in Hollywood history. He would have voted for Harris and Walz!

Jan Wahl is a Hollywood historian and film critic on various broadcast outlets. She has two Emmys and many awards for her longtime work on behalf of film buffs and the LGBTQ community. Contact her at www.janwahl.com

Published on September 5, 2024