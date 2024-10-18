Calling All Cat Ladies for ‘Midnight Magic’ on Halloween Night at The Academy SF!

Margot Duane, the creator of The POUNCE! Project supporting women’s rights and Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, will be at The Academy SF on Halloween Night, October 31, 2024, along with colleague Betsy Levy for “Kamala Harris’ Midnight Magic.” The event, from 6–10 pm, will be part of the San Francisco Bay Times co-presented Divas & Drinks series. There you can compete for a chance to win a free portrait package from Duane and be included in the POUNCE! book that will be presented to Vice President and hopefully soon-to-be President Harris, or win an autographed copy of the book.

There are three ways you can enter to win these and other fabulous prizes!

The first is to come dressed in your feline finest for the event, where there will be multiple costume contests, including this cat-egory. Anyone can enter the costume contests, whether you are LGBTQIA2S+ (!) or not.

The second, for those who are woman-identifying and who have cat(s), is to send a high-resolution photo of your cat(s) to pouncephotocontest@gmail.com with your name and phone number in the subject line. Emailed entries must be received by October 29, 2024.

The third, also for those who are woman-identifying and have cat(s), is to bring a high-resolution photo of your cat(s) to the event. Please be sure to clearly write your name, email address, and phone number on the back of the image.

There will be multiple prizes, but the free portrait package will be a particularly coveted one given that you and your cat(s) will be among other cat ladies—infamous, famous, and perhaps famous-to-be—whose images will be included in the book that will be presented to Harris. Also, you will then be part of Duane’s incredible archive that includes not only Harris but also Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, former president Barack Obama, Governor Gavin Newsom, Gloria Steinem, and the list goes on.

Duane has also prominently helped document LGBTQ+ history. In 2004, her images of the first same-sex weddings at San Francisco City Hall were published in TIME Magazine as well as in the book We Do, published by Chronicle Books. In 2008, she produced Equalipalooza, a fundraiser featuring Margaret Cho, to fight Proposition 8.

Please then join Duane, Levy, and the San Francisco Bay Times on Halloween Night at The Academy SF! Register here: https://bit.ly/48cCw2y

To learn more about Duane, visit: https://www.margotduane.com/

Published on October 17, 2024