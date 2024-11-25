Castro Night Market Debuts

Photo by Mike Kirschner

The first Castro Night Market was held on Friday, October 18, 2024, bringing local food vendors, merchants, and live entertainment to 18th and Castro streets. To be held on the third Friday of select months, this new Night Market is presented by Castro Merchants, CG Events, and the Civic Joy Fund.

Photo by Rink

Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman were among elected officials canvassing the streets along with several other candidates for office. Castro Merchants President Terry Asten Bennett of Cliff’s Variety joined event organizers and volunteers wearing the vibrant purple t-shirts featuring the colorful Castro Night Market logo.

Vendors included food truck chefs serving a diverse array of menu items. There were also artists, makers, and a tarot reader. Local Castro merchants staffed vehicles, booths, and information tables lining Castro and 18th streets for several blocks in each direction extending from the rainbow crosswalk intersection.

The second in the series of six planned Castro Night Markets is scheduled

for Friday, December 20, from 5–9 pm. http://www.castronightmarket.com

Photo by Rink



Photos by Rafael Mandelman





Photos by Rink



Photos by Rink

Published on November 21, 2024