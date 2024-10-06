Cleve Jones Changed My Life

By Edward Wright–

Cleve Jones was already a hero of mine when we sat down at Café Flore. He was interviewing me to work as his assistant at UNITE HERE and trying to tease out my politics, and I was wondering what I was doing with my life. Trump had just become president, and I felt useless and desperate to make a difference. So, I abandoned a career in marketing to work for Cleve.

He taught me how to organize, how to build coalitions and practice solidarity, and how to be disciplined and strategic. He was patient and persistent, and saw something in me I didn’t see in myself. I didn’t know it then, but my life changed that day at Café Flore, and I’ve never looked back.

Together, Cleve and I organized marches and rallies and raised money to combat white supremacists. We led a 12-hour protest to cancel the only ICE contract in the Bay Area. My last and most rewarding project as Cleve’s assistant was finalizing the deal to loan Harvey Milk’s bullhorn to the Smithsonian.

Cleve Jones with Edward Wright at the Wright for

BART campaign kickoff at El Rio (2024)

I took what I learned from Cleve to keep organizing—with Women’s March San Francisco, the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club, and many others. I managed successful campaigns, and went on to work for three legislators. I’m particularly proud of my work legislating Oakland’s first LGBTQ Cultural District, funding HIV services, and advancing transportation in San Francisco.

Cleve Jones and Edward Wright at the “Come

Together” Rally and March, Saturday, August 26, 2017

Today I work on transit strategy for Muni, and I’m running for the BART Board of Directors. Knowing the shoulders I stand on, I announced my campaign on Harvey Milk Day. Cleve and Harvey are both known for many things. Their generosity in mentoring those who want to follow their footsteps should be among them.

Cleve was young and precocious when he met Harvey Milk, and his life changed.

So was I when Cleve changed mine.

Edward Wright is a transit professional, policymaker, and community organizer running for BART Board District 9.

Honoring Cleve Jones at 70

Published on October 3, 2024