Daniel Lurie Inaugurated as San Francisco’s 46th Mayor

PHOTO BY RINK

Democrat Daniel Lurie—a philanthropist, founder and former CEO of the Tipping Point Community, an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, and a relative newcomer to elected politics—was sworn in on January 8, 2025, as San Francisco’s 46th mayor. The well-attended ceremony was held in front of City Hall and extended into Civic Center Plaza. With his family by his side, Lurie was sworn in by Deputy Public Defender Jessie A. Peterson.

From the podium in front of City Hall, Lurie delivered the following inaugural remarks:

“Today, I am deeply honored to begin serving as your mayor. This is the city where I was born, the city I call home, and the city I believe in with all my heart.

I entered this race not as a politician, but as a dad who couldn’t explain to my kids what they were seeing on our streets. San Francisco has long been a beacon of compassion and progress, and it’s time for us to be at the forefront of change once again. The crises of addiction, homelessness, and public safety are immense, but they are outweighed by our collective will and determination to heal our city and restore a sense of safety and hope for all San Franciscans.

Inauguration Day marks the beginning of a new era of accountability, service, and change at City Hall. Starting today, my administration will take bold, unapologetic action to tackle our most pressing challenges. We will treat the fentanyl crisis as the emergency it is, revitalize downtown and our economy so that businesses large and small can thrive, and ensure that every San Franciscan shares in our recovery and prosperity.

San Francisco has faced hard times before, and we always rise to the challenge. I am proud to work in partnership with the members of the Board of Supervisors, city departments, and the thousands of city workers who work tirelessly on the front lines every day. But every San Franciscan must do their part to help to turn around our city.

It can be as simple as picking up litter on your street, shopping and dining locally, visiting a museum, taking in a performance or sporting event, joining your local Neighborhood Emergency Response Team (NERT), or working downtown an extra day per week.

I’m asking you to join me as we reclaim San Francisco’s rightful place as a global symbol of innovation and compassion. No one else gets to define who we are. When we are at our best, we are the greatest city in the world.

It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work. This is where our comeback begins.”

In the evening, Mayor Lurie attended a community-led celebration held in San Francisco’s Chinatown. He addressed a large crowd gathered on Grant Street prior to attending a dinner at the Far East Cafe hosted by Chinese community organizations including the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, the Chinese Hospital, API Council, the Asian Justice Movement, and others.

https://www.sf.gov/profile/daniel-lurie













Since announcing his intention to run for election in late 2023, Daniel Lurie has signaled his support for San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ community. A large contingent of supporters escorted him on Market Street in the Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2024.



Shortly after he won the election in November 2024, Lurie wanted to highlight his administration’s support and did so by scheduling his first visit to a reception at Openhouse that was attended by representatives from leading LGBTQ+ organizations.

Published on January 16, 2025