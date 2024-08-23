David Wayne Aguilar of Consult Our Source

Consult Our Source provides information security consulting services to some of the state’s largest and most impactful businesses, such as Blue Shield of California and Kaiser Permanente. David Wayne Aguilar, the CEO and Principal Consultant at Consult Our Source, has two decades of experience in leading complex IT and information security projects that shape the future of secure corporate environments. The work benefits all of us too, helping safeguard some of our most sensitive information, from healthcare records to financial data.

David Wayne Aguilar

Photo by Rick Camargo



GGBA: When did you start Consult Our Source?

David Wayne Aguilar: Founded in 2015, Consult Our Source is a privately held, Certified Small Business, LGBTQIA+ and Hispanic Minority Owned, and headquartered in San Francisco. We specialize in program/project management in information technology & information security environments.

GGBA: Why did you decide to create your business?

David Wayne Aguilar: I decided to start my own business after I felt that I had enough experience to do so, including services to offer to my potential clients.

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence your business?

David Wayne Aguilar: CEOs that I have worked with in the past have definitely been an influence on my career over the years.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

David Wayne Aguilar: I’ve been a member of the GGBA since 2016, so 8 years. I decided to become a member via the NGLCC (National Gay Lesbian Chamber of Commerce) certification process. When I was referred to the GGBA, I went through the process of certification and met the board and general members. The main reason was to meet and network with the GGBA corporate members and supplier diversity managers to potentially do business with them.

GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?

David Wayne Aguilar: My NGLCC certification has enabled me to potentially do business with corporate partner members.

GGBA: Do you go to the GGBA monthly Make Contact networking events? Have they benefited you and your business, and would you recommend them to others?

David Wayne Aguilar: It is nice to be able to meet other members and corporate partners. For those who are interested in becoming a member, I would recommend coming to a Make Contact event.

GGBA: What other advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

David Wayne Aguilar: I would encourage anyone who is passionate about what they do and who offers services consumable by potential clients to start their own business, and if there is a need for what they offer. If their services are offered by other companies, I would suggest that they have a competitive edge to what they offer.

GGBA Member Spotlight

Published on August 22, 2024