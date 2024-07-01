Donna Sachet Sings Under World’s Largest Pride ‘Flag’

On June 29, 2024, celebrated drag artist and San Francisco Bay Times columnist Donna Sachet sang “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” holding the Rainbow Torch and accompanied by acclaimed musician Kippy Marks while standing beneath the world’s largest pride flag—a 20-laser-cannon display created by the organization Illuminate.

The laser display happened from June 28–30, 2024, emanating from the Ferry Building and going down Market Street in San Francisco. Sachet sang as part of a “Ride the Rainbow” tour featuring Illuminate’s founder and chief visionary officer Ben Davis. The tour was co-presented by the San Francisco Bay Times and Illuminate. The Rainbow Torch, like the Olympic Torch, was symbolically used to light the laser display during a ceremony on June 28.

Donna Sachet was emcee of the “Ride the Rainbow” event. Illuminate founder and creative visionary Ben Davis as well as SF Pride President Nguyen Pham can be seen in this video taken during the ride.